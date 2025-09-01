Welcome to September! It's back to school season, so feel free to treat yourself to some fresh office supplies to keep your calendar of can't-miss concerts up to date and aesthetically organized. This first week of the month is an opportunity to ace the start of the semester by checking off some big-ticket shows for the year.

Including performances by HAIM (pictured above), System of a Down and Deftones, the Who and more, here are the Toronto gigs you'll regret not checking out this week. As always, head on over to Concert Central to catch up on the latest Canadian tour announcements.

The Who

Budweiser Stage, September 2, 4

While the Who have been calling numerous tours their "farewell" treks since the '80s, they really mean it this time — just like they seemed to have meant it the second time they fired drummer Zak Starkey. This could be your last opportunity to claim you won't be fooled again, again.

System of a Down and Deftones

Rogers Stadium, September 3, 5

What we have right here is quite simply one of the most anticipated concerts of the year, as SOAD and Deftones team up for a heavyweight smackdown showing — in the city's newest and shiniest ring, even! — like no other. Hold onto those "stupid fucking stands" tight.

TsuShiMaMire

Monarch Tavern, September 5

The Japanese art-punk trio are famous for their punishingly powerful live show, and they've packed a punchy picnic for the Monarch with "Ice Cream Punk," "SHOW YOU MY SOY SAUCE" and more.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy

The Concert Hall, September 5

The singer-songwriter born Will Oldham is nothing less than indie royalty. He'll take flight with his latest record, The Purple Bird, at the Concert Hall.

Altered by Mom

Rivoli, September 5

Psychologically speaking, we've all been altered by mom; why not also be irrevocably changed by the local trio (for the BETTER) at the release show celebrating the birth of their debut album?

Wisp

The Concert Hall, September 6

Gen Z's TikTok shoegaze darling is not only playing for 50,000 people IRL when she opens for System of a Down and Deftones at Rogers Stadium — she's also striking out on her own with a headlining show behind debut album If Not Winter while she's in town.

HAIM

Scotiabank Arena, September 6

Fuckin' relationships, man. When it comes to things that are no longer serving you, the sisters you never had but always wanted are here to remind you to go quit, girl.

A Day to Remember and Yellowcard

Budweiser Stage, September 7

Warped Tour kind of came back this year, but only in select American cities. Better yet, two staples of the circuit are joining forces to bring Maximum Fun — and zero tolerance for anyone being weird to underage girls.

yeule

The Mod Club, September 7

Singaporean songwriter and producer Nat Ćmiel paid homage to the role of the artist on latest album Evangelic Girl is a Gun, so it's safe to say she's going to cap off this week of concerts with a bang.