Last year's predominantly collaborative Hole Erth found Toro y Moi teaming up with just about every dude, and now the album is being reimagined as a stripped-back, unplugged collection titled Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged, which will arrive September 19 through Dead Oceans.

"The idea to begin this project came while listening to Nirvana's MTV Unplugged record," Chaz Bear shared of the release. "I love how the rearrangement brought out so many intricacies of their songwriting and gave context to the original recordings and the decisions made… Americana has always been a major theme in my music. I asked myself what could be more edgy than Rap-Rock turned Alt-Country? Hole Erth and Unerthed was meant to be a dual album from the beginning, the vision is complete. Enjoy…"

To preview the effort, he's released the Alex G-reminicient "CD-R (unerthed)" today. Hear that below and see the Hole Erth Unplugged tracklist below that.



Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged:

1. Walking in the Rain (unerthed)

2. CD-R (unerthed)

3. HOV (unerthed)

4. Tuesday (unerthed)

5. Hollywood (unerthed)

6. Reseda (unerthed)

7. Babydaddy (unerthed)

8. Madonna (unerthed)

9. Undercurrent (unerthed)

10. Off Road (unerthed)

11. Smoke (unerthed)

12. Heaven (unerthed)

13. Starlink (unerthed)