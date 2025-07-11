Rage Against the Machine mounted a comeback last year, and things didn't exactly go as planned. In their absence, plenty of young bands have taken up the mantle to speak out against the many political and human rights atrocities happening around the globe, perhaps most visibly of them all, Kneecap, whose recent support of Palestine has landed them in some pretty serious legal trouble, in addition to being banned from advertising in the London Underground.

RATM's Tom Morello — like Johnny Marr, Massive Attack, Pulp, Bob Vylan and more before him — has now spoken in support of the Irish band during an interview with George Stroumboulopoulos, in which he praised their brazen condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, telling Strombo they're the new Rage Against the Machine.

When asked about which artists are carrying the torch forward for RATM, Morello also cited San Diego hip-hop troupe the Neighbourhood Kids, as well as English rock duo Nova Twins, before Strombo prompted, "What about Kneecap?"

He responded, "The top of the list. I mean, they're clearly the Rage Against the Machine of now. Like, there's them and there's a gap to the next one."

He continued, "What they're doing in their art is what people could probably stand to do more in their lives: to really speak truth to power. And, you know, Kneecap are not terrorists. What is terroristic is, you know, 20,000 dead Palestinian children. That's the story. Not some Irish rappers who don't like that that's happening. [That] should not be the story."

Watch the interview below. Tune in around the 21-minute mark to hear Morello's Kneecap comments.