In a world where chest-thumping toxic masculinity is alarmingly on the rise, hotshot Toronto MC TOBi humbly, yet knowingly, kicks off ELEMENTS Vol. 2 with an apology for his sensitivity, expressing himself passionately enough to turn that tenderness into strength.



"I'm just being honest — this project is going to have my vulnerabilities," TOBi tells Exclaim! over the phone. He hasn't always been so open, but is overcoming some of the toxic masculinity that runs through the culture, saying, "There were times I felt I was only permitted certain emotions, especially as a man or a boy, because of societal expectation. Courage. Stoicism. Composure."

Similar raw honesty is immediately apparent on ELEMENTS Vol. 2's opening track, "Life Is a Jungle." On it, TOBi raps about having hope slip through his fingers time and again. He also rhymes about gratitude being integral to his upbringing.



Speaking of childhood: Oluwatobi Feyisara Ajibolade was born in 1993 in Lagos, Nigeria. At nine, the would-be TOBi immigrated to Ottawa, where he began penning poems and lyrics. After moving to the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Oluwatobi went toe-to-toe with then-emerging battle rappers like Tory Lanez.

In 2019, TOBi broke through with Still. That LP's jazzy sleeper hit, "City Blues," seized the ears of fans and industry vets alike through his seamless rapping and singing switches. Chart topper the Game hopped on a "City Blues" remix as the album steadily buzzed. A deluxe edition of Still beckoned a Canadian hip-hop who's who of guests, including Shad, Haviah Mighty, Jazz Cartier and more. In 2020, TOBi vaulted to the national hip-hop forefront with his eclectically catchy ELEMENTS Vol. 1. That LP featured everything from the anthemic, chipmunk soul sampling of "Made Me Everything" to the searing sex jam "Conquest."

Vol. 2 bears many of Vol. 1's hallmarks: TOBi deftly switches from rapping to singing within a single word on "Never Fold," over trumpet samples that soulfully soar. He boa-constricts his tongue across seemingly disparate syllables, making words rhyme unexpectedly and innovatively on "Life Is a Jungle."

A clear standout and seeming departure: centrepiece track "Changes." TOBi sings passionately over its lumbering yet swaggering percussion, courtesy of veteran Markham, ON-bred producer Burd. The rap-free track's authentic Afrobeats heart pulses courtesy of those drums and its sunset-glinting horn samples. It's catchy enough to sound like a readymade crossover hit for TOBi. Upon first spin, "Changes" also stands as a testament to TOBi's versatility, sounding nothing like the backpack rap of his best-known songs.

But he implores you to listen more closely.

"I've actually incorporated Afrobeats in every full length project since Still," TOBi says, thinking back on the triumphant "Come Back Home" from that LP, or the hand drums of "Dollas and Cents" from ELEMENTS Vol. 1. He adds, "As somebody of Nigerian descent, Afrobeats is a part of me that I just care about. I wanted to share that, and the freedom to dance. Because that's the whole essence."

TOBi shouts out "Changes" producer Burd as a "staple of Toronto since 2009" and "a very talented producer who just understands how to make big songs." He raves about Burd's work in the duo Burd & Keyz for everyone from Kardinal Offishall to Pusha T, prior to the other half of that duo, Anthony "Durty Keyz" James, dying in 2010.

Other Canadian hip-hop vets on Vol. 2 include Saukrates (criminally underrated, according to TOBi) and Jully Black (whom he calls "a legend, not just musically but personally" with "great integrity," especially after the socially conscious stand she took singing the Canadian national anthem recently).

Black was equally honoured to be featured, telling Exclaim! via email, "When Tobi reached out about reimagining my very first single 'Rally'N'' ... I was deeply moved. That song is 27 years old, and instead of simply sampling it, he chose to honour its legacy and spirit. It's the track that lit the Jully Black flame, a flame that's stayed burning through every high and low."

She recalls TOBi messaging her while putting the finishing touches on the song, writing, "Hey Jully! Just wanted to say thank you again for being on the record. I'm mixing it right now, it's everything I imagined and dreamed of. You will continue to be blessed! Thank you for shining your light, as always."

Her response? "The fact that you even wanted to include us is a blessing. Faithfully, our paths will cross again. We're locked in, link up anytime."

Black says her reply to TOBi was so heartfelt because "this isn't just a collaboration. It's a full-circle moment. A bridge between generations. And I'm honoured to be a part of it."



Haligonian MC and producer Classified was similarly impressed by TOBi's generosity to his Canadian hip-hop forebears. Class says TOBi built upon his beat for ELEMENTS Vol. 2 key track "He's So Good" by writing lyrics around its vocal sample. Classified tells Exclaim, "The fact I got to put in the 'you're gonna find out' sample that I used on my 2006 song 'Find Out' kind of brought it full circle."

Class's "He's So Good" beat spoke so strongly to TOBi "the moment I heard it," the artist says. "I just pressed 'start' and immediately recorded my freestyle, stream-of-consciousness."

That's appropriate, given the peak-Roc-A-Fella, Just Blaze-indebted escalating horn samples on the song, which evokes Jay-Z's off-the-dome rapping. Like Hov, TOBi also goes full braggadocio on that song, spitting, "Like braille, the way I make 'em feel words on the sheet."

Sure, that runs counter to the introspective vulnerability of preceding track "Life Is a Jungle," but TOBi laughs, saying, "Don't get it twisted — I'm still thumping my chest. But to be an artist, you have to be confident, while also occasionally morose. Or sad, or fearful. At this point, I'm not afraid to feel all those things."

The best way for TOBi to work through those cascading emotions? Making music. Or, as he puts it: "Some people do rage rooms. I write to beats!"