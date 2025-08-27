TOBi may have pivoted to music after studying biology and psychology in university, but it doesn't mean the human mind has stopped amazing him. The Brampton-by-way-of-Lagos singer and rapper took the video edition of the Exclaim! Questionnaire, where he talked about the wonders of the brain, the Cam'Ron song he does at karaoke, and his new album Elements Vol. 2.

