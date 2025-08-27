TOBi's Gonna Get It On Tonight at Karaoke

The Exclaim! Questionnaire

He needs the "what's up" to his "hey ma"

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Aug 27, 2025

TOBi may have pivoted to music after studying biology and psychology in university, but it doesn't mean the human mind has stopped amazing him. The Brampton-by-way-of-Lagos singer and rapper took the video edition of the Exclaim! Questionnaire, where he talked about the wonders of the brain, the Cam'Ron song he does at karaoke, and his new album Elements Vol. 2.

Check out the latest edition of the show below, and follow Exclaim! on Instagram and TikTok to see new episodes of the Exclaim! Questionnaire first.

@exclaimdotca @TOBi took the Exclaim! Questionnaire and told us his favourite duet to do at karaoke 🎤 His album Elements Vol. 2 is out now! #canadinmusic #TOBi ♬ original sound - Exclaim! 🇨🇦
MusicFeaturesHip-HopR&BVideo Questionnaire

Tour Dates

November 14, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage