Exclaim! New Faves/Staff Picks alum Tinge released their excellent debut EP Big Deep Sigh back in 2023, with the record earning a spot among our favourite EPs of the year. Now, they're back with new material, as well as a handful of tour dates at which they'll presumably offer glimpses of their new era to come.

Bandleader Veronica Blackhawk will hit the road with an all-female and Indigenous, queer-fronted band this summer, having booked doubleheaders in their hometown of Winnipeg (for Pride Winnipeg on June 1 and Osborne Village Music Festival on June 28), as well as July spots in Yellowknife (for Queer Performing Arts Justice Camp and Folk on the Rocks). They've also joined the Calgary Folk Music Festival lineup, performing on July 25.

Tinge are signalling their new era with new single "Inside Jokes," about which Blackhawk shared in a release, "I wrote this song when I was 17. Reproducing it as an adult made me realize how all these feelings are still relevant — not only to myself, but for other marginalized people moving through life feeling alone or misunderstood. I think about queer youth. I think about Indigenous youth. And I want to build a community for us all to feel seen and heard."

Hear that below, and check out Tinge's summer tour schedule.







Tinge 2025 Tour Dates:

06/01 Winnipeg, MB - Pride Winnipeg - Mamawi Stage

06/28 Winnipeg, MB - Osborne Village Music Festival

07/14–18 Yellowknife, NT - Queer Performing Arts Justice Camp

07/20 Yellowknife, NT - Folk on the Rocks in Yellowknife - Main Stage

07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Music Festival - Main Stage