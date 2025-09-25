It's hard to believe it's been over a year since tickets for the Oasis reunion tour went on sale in the UK and Ireland, and all hell broke loose. After encountering Eras Tour-level website crashes, bots and unexpected dynamic pricing (a familiar system in North America, but relatively uncommon overseas), fans made over 450 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority over the course of a weekend, prompting an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) — which will now result in some changes to how Ticketmaster advertises its tickets.

The CMA has "secured formal commitments" from Ticketmaster to make sure there's more clarity about ticket pricing [via The Guardian]. Now, the platform has to let fans know 24 hours in advance if a "tiered" pricing system is being used, as was the case for the standing-room Oasis tour tickets. The retailer will also have to provide more information about the anticipated prices that queuing consumers will have to pay, so people know if the cheaper batches of tickets have sold out before they have the opportunity to buy them.

Furthermore, the ticketing giant will be forced to avoid using "misleading" labels about ticket quality, like giving the impression that one ticket is better than another when it isn't. The CMA is asking Ticketmaster for regular reports on how these changes are being integrated, at the risk of "enforcement action" if the company fails to comply.

Interestingly, the CMA also claimed that, contrary to popular belief, it had "not found evidence" that Ticketmaster had used algorithmic dynamic pricing — which adjusts ticket prices based on consumer demand — in real time during the Oasis reunion tour sale.

Tickets had initially been priced at £148.50 ($276.44 CAD), but after hours of queuing, some fans were faced with minutes to decide whether to check out at a much higher price — in some cases, over £350 ($651.42 CAD). The band had claimed they "didn't have any awareness" that dynamic pricing would be used for the sale; they went on to opt out of the model for tickets to their North American shows, as well as using a lottery system for additional dates at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Fans who spend their hard-earned money to see artists they love deserve to see clear, accurate information, upfront," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement. "If Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won't hesitate to take further action."

A Ticketmaster spokesperson added, "We welcome the CMA's confirmation there was no dynamic pricing, no unfair practices and that we did not breach consumer law. To further improve the customer experience, we've voluntarily committed to clearer communication about ticket prices in queues. This builds on our capped resale, strong bot protection, and clear pricing displays — and we encourage the CMA to hold the entire industry to these same standards."

On this side of the pond, the US Federal Trade Commission recently sued Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, over resale tickets, claiming they allow brokers to buy tickets and sell them at an inflated rate.