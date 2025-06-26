Vancouver's ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) festival returns to the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts for its fourth year this September 20 and 21 to celebrate Indigenous culture, creativity and community. In addition to announcing this year's dates, organizers have shared the first names of performers set to take the stage.

OMBIIGIZI, Wyatt C. Louis, Samantha Crain, Willie Thrasher & Linda Saddleback, Mali Obomsawin, FONTINE, Caley Watts, Deerlady, Jeremy Parkin, Electric Religious, TALON and Ethan Lyric are among the artists slated to grace attendees with their talents at the 2025 edition, with more to be announced. Plus, legendary powwow group Northern Cree will join forces with rising star Tia Wood for the fest's special finale performance.

Come Toward the Fire's free daytime programming will also include dance, film, storytelling, workshops, an artisan market and more. Tickets for Northern Cree and Wood's festival-closing show are on sale now.