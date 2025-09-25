London, ON's annual VENUExVENUE festival has detailed its 2025 closing showcase in collaboration with Exclaim!, which features a strongly female-fronted bill that brings hook-heavy alt-rock to the heart of London's live music scene.

Taking place November 8 at Lazer Quest, London-based trio Thunder Queens will headline the all-ages event, where they will deliver a hometown coronation to one of London's most talked-about venues. Other acts on the bill are Toronto's Altered by Mom and Feura, as well as fellow London-based bands Whine Problem and Avro Project.

"Thunder Queens represent where London's scene is right now — loud, smart, and undeniable," shared Darryl Hurs, founder of Indie Week and VENUExVENUE, in a release. "And this bill is stacked with artists who are about to level up. I truly think these are breakout artists to watch — they won't be playing small stages for long. Altered by Mom (JUNO-winning) and Whine Problem could both be headlining within the next few years."

Advance tickets for the showcase are on sale and begin at $15, and will also be available at the door for $20. Find the event details, as well as festival wristbands, here.