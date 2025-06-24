"Big things coming," reads the latest Instagram post from Thrice, the Irvine, CA-formed post-hardcore band who last released a new album in 2021 with Horizons / East. While there still isn't any officially-announced new music to speak of (yet), Thrice have announced a fall North American tour with Downward and Modern Color, which is set to include Canadian dates in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
The stint on the road begins on October 17 in San Diego, CA, with the band venturing to Canada early the following month for performances in Toronto (November 4) and Montreal (November 5). An additional Canadian stop comes a couple of weeks later in Vancouver (November 17) ahead of the tour wrapping up on November 23 in Anaheim, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (June 26), with presales happening in select markets tomorrow (June 25) at 11 a.m. ET. Find the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Thrice 2025 Tour Dates:
10/17 San Diego, CA - Observatory NP
10/18 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
10/21 Austin, TX - Emo's
10/23 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven
10/24 Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus
10/25 Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
10/27 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
10/28 Norfolk, VA - NorVa
10/29 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10/31 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
11/01 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11/02 Philadelphia, PA - TLA
11/04 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/05 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/07 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
11/08 Detroit, MI - Majestic
11/09 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
11/11 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
11/13 Denver, CO - Summit
11/14 Denver, CO - Washington's
11/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
11/17 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/18 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
11/19 Portland, OR - Roseland
11/21 San Francisco, CA - Regency
11/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
11/23 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim