"Big things coming," reads the latest Instagram post from Thrice, the Irvine, CA-formed post-hardcore band who last released a new album in 2021 with Horizons / East. While there still isn't any officially-announced new music to speak of (yet), Thrice have announced a fall North American tour with Downward and Modern Color, which is set to include Canadian dates in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The stint on the road begins on October 17 in San Diego, CA, with the band venturing to Canada early the following month for performances in Toronto (November 4) and Montreal (November 5). An additional Canadian stop comes a couple of weeks later in Vancouver (November 17) ahead of the tour wrapping up on November 23 in Anaheim, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (June 26), with presales happening in select markets tomorrow (June 25) at 11 a.m. ET. Find the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Thrice 2025 Tour Dates:

10/17 San Diego, CA - Observatory NP

10/18 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

10/21 Austin, TX - Emo's

10/23 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

10/24 Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus

10/25 Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

10/27 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

10/28 Norfolk, VA - NorVa

10/29 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10/31 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

11/01 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11/02 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

11/04 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/05 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/07 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

11/08 Detroit, MI - Majestic

11/09 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

11/11 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

11/13 Denver, CO - Summit

11/14 Denver, CO - Washington's

11/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

11/17 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/18 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/19 Portland, OR - Roseland

11/21 San Francisco, CA - Regency

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

11/23 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim