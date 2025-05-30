Summer is just around the corner, and the arrival of a new season has also welcomed new live shows coming to Canada this year, including a cross-country trek from the Beaches, a career-spanning tour from Shawn Mendes, arena shows from Laufey and more.
Acid Bath with Voivod Tour Dates:
10/11 Toronto, ON - REBEL
Aminé with Sango Tour Dates:
10/10 Toronto, ON - History
10/11 Toronto, ON - History
10/12 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
The Beaches Tour Dates:
10/24 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre
10/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/27 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
10/29 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
10/30 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
11/01 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11/02 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11/05 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place
11/06 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/09 London, ON - Centennial Hall
11/10 London, ON - Centennial Hall
11/13 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
11/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Tour Dates:
08/31 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
Sam Fender Tour Dates:
10/01 Montreal, QC - Bell Place
10/03 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
HiTech Tour Dates:
06/07 Ottawa, ON - Debaser
Laufey with Suki Waterhouse Dates:
10/02 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10/19 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
10/21 Laval, QC - Bell Place
Shawn Mendes with Eddie Benjamin Tour Dates:
09/28 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
10/01 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
10/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tom Morello Tour Dates:
07/10 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *
07/11 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *
07/16 Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest *
07/17 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
10/18 Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts
10/19 Mississauga, ON - Living Arts Centre
10/24 Richmond Hill, ON - Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
10/25 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre
10/26 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre
10/28 North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre
10/29 Ottawa, ON - Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe
11/01 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/02 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
* previously announced
Modest Mouse Tour Dates:
07/02 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
07/03 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
10/13 Toronto, ON - History !
* previously announced
! with Built to Spill
Sigur Ròs Tour Dates:
11/10 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
11/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Maria Somerville Tour Dates:
09/27 Montreal, QC - SAT ^
09/28 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
^ with James K
TOPS Tour Dates:
09/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
10/17 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/18 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre