Summer is just around the corner, and the arrival of a new season has also welcomed new live shows coming to Canada this year, including a cross-country trek from the Beaches, a career-spanning tour from Shawn Mendes, arena shows from Laufey and more.

Acid Bath with Voivod Tour Dates:

10/11 Toronto, ON - REBEL

Aminé with Sango Tour Dates:

10/10 Toronto, ON - History

10/11 Toronto, ON - History

10/12 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

The Beaches Tour Dates:

10/24 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

10/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/27 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

10/29 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

10/30 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

11/01 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/02 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/05 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

11/06 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/09 London, ON - Centennial Hall

11/10 London, ON - Centennial Hall

11/13 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

11/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Tour Dates:

08/31 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

Sam Fender Tour Dates:

10/01 Montreal, QC - Bell Place

10/03 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

HiTech Tour Dates:

06/07 Ottawa, ON - Debaser

Laufey with Suki Waterhouse Dates:

10/02 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/19 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10/21 Laval, QC - Bell Place

Shawn Mendes with Eddie Benjamin Tour Dates:

09/28 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

10/01 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

10/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tom Morello Tour Dates:

07/10 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

07/11 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

07/16 Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest *

07/17 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

10/18 Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

10/19 Mississauga, ON - Living Arts Centre

10/24 Richmond Hill, ON - Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

10/25 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre

10/26 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre

10/28 North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre

10/29 Ottawa, ON - Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe

11/01 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/02 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

* previously announced

Modest Mouse Tour Dates:

07/02 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

07/03 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

10/13 Toronto, ON - History !

* previously announced

! with Built to Spill

Sigur Ròs Tour Dates:

11/10 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

11/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Maria Somerville Tour Dates:

09/27 Montreal, QC - SAT ^

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

^ with James K

TOPS Tour Dates:

09/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/17 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/18 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre