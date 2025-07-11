We broke a new record for the shortest list of newly announced tours last week, but things have picked up once again as we finish off the second week of July. Including Paul McCartney's (pictured above) first North American tour since 2022 and a cross-Canada trek from Boys Night Out, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada. Head over to Concert Central for more show announcements.

Agriculture Tour Dates:

11/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Baroness with Weedeater Tour Dates:

09/12 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Blood Orange Tour Dates:

11/19 Toronto, ON - History

Boys Night Out Tour Dates:

10/06 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

10/08 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' *

10/09 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *

10/10 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

10/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

11/11 Ottawa, Canada - Overflow Brewing Co ^

11/12 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne ^

11/14 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB ^

11/15 Toronto, ON - The Opera House ^

* with Mest and rosecoloredworld

^ with Spitalfield and rosecoloredworld

Carcass with Brujeria, Necrot and Hedonist Tour Dates:

09/20 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Destin Conrad Tour Dates:

10/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

10/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Die Spitz Tour Dates:

11/14 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

11/15 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

Kathleen Edwards Tour Dates:

08/21–23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut *

08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens *

11/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson

* previously announced

The Hello Crows Tour Dates:

07/19 Sussex, NB - Diversifest!

08/01–03 Sackville, NB - Sappyfest

08/04 Dieppe, NB - Doiron House

08/7–10 Lunenburg, NS - Folk Harbour Festival

09/27 Dieppe, NB - Centre des Arts et de la Culture

09/30 Fredericton, NB - The Playhouse

10/03 Saint John, NB - The BMO Studio Theatre

10/15–19 Ottawa, ON - Folk Music Ontario Conference

10/23–25 Moncton, NB - Music New Brunswick Awards & Conference

KATSEYE Tour Dates:

11/18 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Jens Lekman Tour Dates:

11/10 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

Paul McCartney Tour Dates:

11/17 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/18 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/21 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

William Prince Tour Dates:

07/09 Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival 2025

09/14 Victoria, BC - Rifflandia 2025

The Rapture Tour Dates:

10/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Rocket Tour Dates:

11/11 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

shame Tour Dates:

01/21 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

01/23 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Jay Som with Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

08/13 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

* previously announced

Sons of Sevilla with Skinshape Tour Dates:

10/01 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10/03 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

Lucinda Williams Tour Dates:

10/10 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Royal Wood Tour Dates:

10/07 Saskatoon, SK - Bassment (Sask Jazz)

11/28 Calgary, AB - Dalhousie Community Centre

11/29 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic

11/30 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic

12/02 Canmore, AB - ArtsPlace

04/09 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre

04/10 East Margaretsville, NS - Evergreen Theatre

04/11 Liverpool, NS - The Astor Theatre