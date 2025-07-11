This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Paul McCartney, Blood Orange, shame and More: July 11, 2025

Grab tickets for these upcoming Can't-Miss Concerts

Photo: Dana Zuk

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jul 11, 2025

We broke a new record for the shortest list of newly announced tours last week, but things have picked up once again as we finish off the second week of July. Including Paul McCartney's (pictured above) first North American tour since 2022 and a cross-Canada trek from Boys Night Out, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada. Head over to Concert Central for more show announcements. 

Agriculture Tour Dates:
11/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Baroness with Weedeater Tour Dates:
09/12 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre 

Blood Orange Tour Dates:
11/19 Toronto, ON - History

Boys Night Out Tour Dates:
10/06 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *
10/08 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' *
10/09 Calgary, AB -  The Palace Theatre *
10/10 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
10/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *
11/11 Ottawa, Canada - Overflow Brewing Co ^
11/12 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne ^
11/14 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB ^
11/15 Toronto, ON - The Opera House ^

* with Mest and rosecoloredworld
^ with Spitalfield and rosecoloredworld

Carcass with Brujeria, Necrot and Hedonist Tour Dates:
09/20 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Destin Conrad Tour Dates:
10/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD
10/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Die Spitz Tour Dates:
11/14 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
11/15 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

Kathleen Edwards Tour Dates:
08/21–23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut *
08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens *
11/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson

* previously announced

The Hello Crows Tour Dates:
07/19 Sussex, NB - Diversifest!
08/01–03 Sackville, NB - Sappyfest
08/04 Dieppe, NB - Doiron House
08/7–10 Lunenburg, NS - Folk Harbour Festival
09/27 Dieppe, NB - Centre des Arts et de la Culture
09/30 Fredericton, NB - The Playhouse
10/03 Saint John, NB - The BMO Studio Theatre
10/15–19 Ottawa, ON - Folk Music Ontario Conference
10/23–25 Moncton, NB - Music New Brunswick Awards & Conference

KATSEYE Tour Dates:
11/18 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Jens Lekman Tour Dates:
11/10 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

Paul McCartney Tour Dates:
11/17 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/18 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/21 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

William Prince Tour Dates:
07/09 Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival 2025 
09/14 Victoria, BC - Rifflandia 2025

The Rapture Tour Dates:
10/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Rocket Tour Dates:
11/11 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

shame Tour Dates:
01/21 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
01/23 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
02/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Jay Som with Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:
08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
08/13 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

* previously announced

Sons of Sevilla with Skinshape Tour Dates:
10/01 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/03 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

Lucinda Williams Tour Dates:
10/10 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Royal Wood Tour Dates:
10/07 Saskatoon, SK - Bassment (Sask Jazz)
11/28 Calgary, AB - Dalhousie Community Centre
11/29 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic
11/30 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic
12/02 Canmore, AB - ArtsPlace
04/09 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre
04/10 East Margaretsville, NS - Evergreen Theatre
04/11 Liverpool, NS - The Astor Theatre

MusicNewsJust AnnouncedCan't-Miss Concerts

Tour Dates

September 27, 2025

October 5, 2025

November 20, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage