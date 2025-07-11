We broke a new record for the shortest list of newly announced tours last week, but things have picked up once again as we finish off the second week of July. Including Paul McCartney's (pictured above) first North American tour since 2022 and a cross-Canada trek from Boys Night Out, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada. Head over to Concert Central for more show announcements.
Agriculture Tour Dates:
11/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Baroness with Weedeater Tour Dates:
09/12 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Blood Orange Tour Dates:
11/19 Toronto, ON - History
Boys Night Out Tour Dates:
10/06 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *
10/08 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' *
10/09 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *
10/10 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
10/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *
11/11 Ottawa, Canada - Overflow Brewing Co ^
11/12 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne ^
11/14 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB ^
11/15 Toronto, ON - The Opera House ^
* with Mest and rosecoloredworld
^ with Spitalfield and rosecoloredworld
Carcass with Brujeria, Necrot and Hedonist Tour Dates:
09/20 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Destin Conrad Tour Dates:
10/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD
10/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Die Spitz Tour Dates:
11/14 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
11/15 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB
Kathleen Edwards Tour Dates:
08/21–23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut *
08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens *
11/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson
* previously announced
The Hello Crows Tour Dates:
07/19 Sussex, NB - Diversifest!
08/01–03 Sackville, NB - Sappyfest
08/04 Dieppe, NB - Doiron House
08/7–10 Lunenburg, NS - Folk Harbour Festival
09/27 Dieppe, NB - Centre des Arts et de la Culture
09/30 Fredericton, NB - The Playhouse
10/03 Saint John, NB - The BMO Studio Theatre
10/15–19 Ottawa, ON - Folk Music Ontario Conference
10/23–25 Moncton, NB - Music New Brunswick Awards & Conference
KATSEYE Tour Dates:
11/18 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
Jens Lekman Tour Dates:
11/10 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
Paul McCartney Tour Dates:
11/17 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/18 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/21 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
William Prince Tour Dates:
07/09 Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival 2025
09/14 Victoria, BC - Rifflandia 2025
The Rapture Tour Dates:
10/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Rocket Tour Dates:
11/11 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
shame Tour Dates:
01/21 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
01/23 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
02/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
Jay Som with Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:
08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
08/13 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
* previously announced
Sons of Sevilla with Skinshape Tour Dates:
10/01 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/03 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
Lucinda Williams Tour Dates:
10/10 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Royal Wood Tour Dates:
10/07 Saskatoon, SK - Bassment (Sask Jazz)
11/28 Calgary, AB - Dalhousie Community Centre
11/29 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic
11/30 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic
12/02 Canmore, AB - ArtsPlace
04/09 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre
04/10 East Margaretsville, NS - Evergreen Theatre
04/11 Liverpool, NS - The Astor Theatre