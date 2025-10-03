Kick off spooky season with newly announced Canadian tours from the ever-so-festive Ghost (pictured above), Nine Inch Nails and Doja Cat, plus a cross-country trek from Matt Andersen and more. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.
Matt Andersen 2026 Tour Dates:
01/24 Glace Bay, NS - Savoy Theatre
01/28 Fredericton, NB - Playhouse
01/29 Charlottetown, PE - Confederation Centre of the Arts
01/30 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre
01/31 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
02/04 Pictou, NS - DeCoste Performing Arts Centre
02/05 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
02/06 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
02/07 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
02/11 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
02/12 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre
02/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
02/14 Ottawa, ON - NAC Southam Hall
02/15 Peterborough, ON - Showplace Performance Centre
02/17 Hamilton, ON - The Music Hall
02/18 Sarnia, ON - Imperial Theatre
02/19 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square
02/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
02/23 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
02/24 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
02/25 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
02/26 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
02/28 Kelowna, BC - Community Theatre
03/01 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/02 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
Ichiko Aoba 2026 Tour Dates:
04/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
04/28 Montreal, QC - Maisonneuve Theatre
Michael Bublé 2026 Tour Dates:
01/16 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Burton Cummings Tour Dates:
11/13 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Doja Cat 2026 Tour Dates:
10/13 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/25 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/27 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Ghost 2026 Tour Dates:
01/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
01/31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
02/14 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
GRAE Tour Dates:
11/05 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
11/13 Toronto, ON - The Dance Cave
11/14 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
11/15 Kitchener, ON - The Hub
11/26 Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
11/27 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club
11/28 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre
11/29 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse Concert Hall
Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington 2026 Tour Dates:
03/24 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Jane Inc. 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
12/12 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
01/22 Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina
01/23 Winnipeg, MB -The Handsome Daughter
01/25 Edmonton, AB - Rocky Mountain Icehouse
02/13 Montreal, QC - TBA
Jonas Brothers Tour Dates:
12/14 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
12/15 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
12/17 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
KiNG MALA Tour Dates:
12/08 Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
12/09 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
Colin Mochrie Tour Dates:
12/31 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Nine Inch Nails 2026 Tour Dates:
02/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
02/18 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie Tour Dates:
10/29 Montreal, QC - Cinema Du Musee
11/10 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
The Paper Kites 2026 Tour Dates:
05/10 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/12 Toronto, ON - History
05/20 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver
PARTYOF2 Tour Dates:
12/07 Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel
Louis Tomlinson 2026 Tour Dates:
06/03 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
07/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
07/17 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
TWICE 2026 Tour Dates:
01/09 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
03/03 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
03/06 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Westerman 2026 Tour Dates:
03/25 Toronto, ON - Great Hall
Garret T. Willie Tour Dates:
12/19 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
12/20 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom