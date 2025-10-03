Kick off spooky season with newly announced Canadian tours from the ever-so-festive Ghost (pictured above), Nine Inch Nails and Doja Cat, plus a cross-country trek from Matt Andersen and more. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.

Matt Andersen 2026 Tour Dates:

01/24 Glace Bay, NS - Savoy Theatre

01/28 Fredericton, NB - Playhouse

01/29 Charlottetown, PE - Confederation Centre of the Arts

01/30 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

01/31 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

02/04 Pictou, NS - DeCoste Performing Arts Centre

02/05 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

02/06 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

02/07 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

02/11 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

02/12 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre

02/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

02/14 Ottawa, ON - NAC Southam Hall

02/15 Peterborough, ON - Showplace Performance Centre

02/17 Hamilton, ON - The Music Hall

02/18 Sarnia, ON - Imperial Theatre

02/19 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

02/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

02/23 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

02/24 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

02/25 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

02/26 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

02/28 Kelowna, BC - Community Theatre

03/01 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

03/02 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

Ichiko Aoba 2026 Tour Dates:

04/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

04/28 Montreal, QC - Maisonneuve Theatre

Michael Bublé 2026 Tour Dates:

01/16 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Burton Cummings Tour Dates:

11/13 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Doja Cat 2026 Tour Dates:

10/13 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

11/25 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/27 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Ghost 2026 Tour Dates:

01/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

01/31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

02/14 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

GRAE Tour Dates:

11/05 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

11/13 Toronto, ON - The Dance Cave

11/14 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

11/15 Kitchener, ON - The Hub

11/26 Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

11/27 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

11/28 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre

11/29 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse Concert Hall

Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington 2026 Tour Dates:

03/24 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Jane Inc. 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

12/12 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

01/22 Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina

01/23 Winnipeg, MB -The Handsome Daughter

01/25 Edmonton, AB - Rocky Mountain Icehouse

02/13 Montreal, QC - TBA

Jonas Brothers Tour Dates:

12/14 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

12/15 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

12/17 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

KiNG MALA Tour Dates:

12/08 Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall

12/09 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

Colin Mochrie Tour Dates:

12/31 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Nine Inch Nails 2026 Tour Dates:

02/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

02/18 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie Tour Dates:

10/29 Montreal, QC - Cinema Du Musee

11/10 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

The Paper Kites 2026 Tour Dates:

05/10 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/12 Toronto, ON - History

05/20 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver

PARTYOF2 Tour Dates:

12/07 Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel

Louis Tomlinson 2026 Tour Dates:

06/03 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

07/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/17 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

TWICE 2026 Tour Dates:

01/09 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

03/03 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

03/06 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Westerman 2026 Tour Dates:

03/25 Toronto, ON - Great Hall

Garret T. Willie Tour Dates:

12/19 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

12/20 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom