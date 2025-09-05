The first week of September has ushered in a new batch of tours to look forward to towards the end of this year, as well as a healthy selection of acts coming in 2026. Including Earl Sweatshirt (pictured above), marsupial devotees and Exclaim! Class of 2023 grad Loviet, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.

Nate Bargatze 2026 Tour Dates:

04/17 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

04/18 London, ON - Canada Life Place

04/19 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/23 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

07/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

07/26 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Steve Gunn 2026 Tour Dates:

01/15 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret

Halsey 2026 Tour Dates:

01/09 Toronto, ON - History *

01/10 Toronto, ON - History

01/11 Toronto, ON - History

* previously announced

Zara Larsson 2026 Tour Dates:

03/24 Toronto, ON - History

Loviet Tour Dates:

09/12 Fredericton, NB - Harvest Fest

09/13 Ottawa, ON - Cityfolk Fest

09/16 Waterloo, ON - Room 47

09/18 Windsor, ON - Meteor

09/29 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

09/30 Guelph, ON -Sonic Hall

10/02 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

10/03 St. Catharines, ON - Cicada Fest

Shania Twink Tour Dates:

10/28 Toronto, ON - Rivoli

Dana Sipos Tour Dates:

09/18 Qualicum Beach, BC - Little Qualicum Hall (Route 19A Arts Festival)

09/19 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar %

10/07 Montreal, QC - Petit Ours *

10/09 Waterloo, ON - Emmanuel United Church *

10/10 Guelph, ON - House Show *

10/11 Toronto, ON The Living Room *

10/18 Ottawa, ON - Folk Canada Conference

% opening for Jordan Hart

* with Mock Deer

SPRINTS 2026 Tour Dates:

02/01 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

Earl Sweatshirt Tour Dates:

12/06 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre @ $

12/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall @

@ with Liv.e, ZelooperZ and Cletus Strap

$ with Mike Shabb

UMI Tour Dates:

11/16 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/17 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Vitriol Tour Dates:

11/25 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes Electriques

11/26 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

The Wombats Tour Dates:

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/07 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

11/08 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall