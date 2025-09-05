The first week of September has ushered in a new batch of tours to look forward to towards the end of this year, as well as a healthy selection of acts coming in 2026. Including Earl Sweatshirt (pictured above), marsupial devotees and Exclaim! Class of 2023 grad Loviet, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.
Nate Bargatze 2026 Tour Dates:
04/17 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
04/18 London, ON - Canada Life Place
04/19 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
07/23 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
07/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
07/26 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Steve Gunn 2026 Tour Dates:
01/15 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret
Halsey 2026 Tour Dates:
01/09 Toronto, ON - History *
01/10 Toronto, ON - History
01/11 Toronto, ON - History
* previously announced
Zara Larsson 2026 Tour Dates:
03/24 Toronto, ON - History
Loviet Tour Dates:
09/12 Fredericton, NB - Harvest Fest
09/13 Ottawa, ON - Cityfolk Fest
09/16 Waterloo, ON - Room 47
09/18 Windsor, ON - Meteor
09/29 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
09/30 Guelph, ON -Sonic Hall
10/02 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
10/03 St. Catharines, ON - Cicada Fest
Shania Twink Tour Dates:
10/28 Toronto, ON - Rivoli
Dana Sipos Tour Dates:
09/18 Qualicum Beach, BC - Little Qualicum Hall (Route 19A Arts Festival)
09/19 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar %
10/07 Montreal, QC - Petit Ours *
10/09 Waterloo, ON - Emmanuel United Church *
10/10 Guelph, ON - House Show *
10/11 Toronto, ON The Living Room *
10/18 Ottawa, ON - Folk Canada Conference
% opening for Jordan Hart
* with Mock Deer
SPRINTS 2026 Tour Dates:
02/01 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
Earl Sweatshirt Tour Dates:
12/06 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre @ $
12/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall @
@ with Liv.e, ZelooperZ and Cletus Strap
$ with Mike Shabb
UMI Tour Dates:
11/16 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/17 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Vitriol Tour Dates:
11/25 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes Electriques
11/26 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
The Wombats Tour Dates:
10/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/07 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
11/08 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall