This week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada include former Exclaim! cover star Danny Brown (pictured above), Wednesday expanding their North American tour a cross-country trek from Elisapie. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.

Amaarae Tour Dates:

11/20 Toronto, ON - Rebel

Anna von Hausswolff 2026 Tour Dates:

03/22 Toronto, ON - The Drake

Arkells Tour Dates:

12/18 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

Avenoir 2026 Tour Dates:

03/05 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

03/07 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

03/12 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

03/19 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

03/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

Danny Brown Tour Dates:

11/12 Toronto, ON - Rebel

Lucy Dacus 2026 Tour Dates:

06/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Dumb Crush Tour Dates:

10/09 London, ON - Poacher's Arms

10/10 Kitchener, ON - The Union

10/17 Guelph, ON - Jimmy Jazz

10/18 Brantford, ON - Brandi's

10/19 Ottawa, ON - Live! On Elgin

Elisapie 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

11/05 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre

11/06 Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for Performing Arts

11/07 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

11/29 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre

11/30 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall (Uvattini)

12/01 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

03/07 Quathiaski Cove, BC - Quadra Island Community Centre

03/11 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

03/12 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

03/14 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

03/15 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre

03/17 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

03/19 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

03/21 Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre

03/22 Dawson City, YT - Klondike Institute of Art and Culture

HEALTH 2026 Tour Dates:

04/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

04/14 Toronto, ON - History

4/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Charlie Houston Tour Dates:

11/21 Kitchener, ON - Secret Show

11/27 Toronto, ON - Baby G

11/28 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

11/29 Montreal, QC - P'tit Ours

JADE 2026 Tour Dates:

02/07 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

02/21 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

02/23 Toronto, ON - History

Jade LeMac 2026 Tour Dates:

01/17 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

01/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

01/20 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

01/21 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

01/22 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

01/24 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

01/28 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

01/31 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Lights 2026 Tour Dates:

02/13 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

02/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

03/17 London, ON - London Music Hall

03/18 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

03/19 Québec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

03/20 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

JD McPherson Tour Dates:

12/14 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Nardwuar the Human Serviette Tour Dates:

11/13 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

11/23 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

* previously announced

Opeth 2026 Tour Dates:

02/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Ratboys 2026 Tour Dates:

02/26 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ~

02/27 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ~

04/06 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

~ with Florry

* with villagerrr

John Waters Tour Dates:

12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

12/04 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

Wednesday 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

11/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda ^ *

11/15 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall ^ *

04/24 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

^ with Friendship

* previously announced