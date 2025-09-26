This week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada include former Exclaim! cover star Danny Brown (pictured above), Wednesday expanding their North American tour a cross-country trek from Elisapie. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.
Amaarae Tour Dates:
11/20 Toronto, ON - Rebel
Anna von Hausswolff 2026 Tour Dates:
03/22 Toronto, ON - The Drake
Arkells Tour Dates:
12/18 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
Avenoir 2026 Tour Dates:
03/05 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
03/07 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
03/12 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
03/19 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
03/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
Danny Brown Tour Dates:
11/12 Toronto, ON - Rebel
Lucy Dacus 2026 Tour Dates:
06/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Dumb Crush Tour Dates:
10/09 London, ON - Poacher's Arms
10/10 Kitchener, ON - The Union
10/17 Guelph, ON - Jimmy Jazz
10/18 Brantford, ON - Brandi's
10/19 Ottawa, ON - Live! On Elgin
Elisapie 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
11/05 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre
11/06 Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for Performing Arts
11/07 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
11/29 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre
11/30 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall (Uvattini)
12/01 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
03/07 Quathiaski Cove, BC - Quadra Island Community Centre
03/11 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
03/12 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/14 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
03/15 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre
03/17 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
03/19 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
03/21 Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre
03/22 Dawson City, YT - Klondike Institute of Art and Culture
HEALTH 2026 Tour Dates:
04/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
04/14 Toronto, ON - History
4/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Charlie Houston Tour Dates:
11/21 Kitchener, ON - Secret Show
11/27 Toronto, ON - Baby G
11/28 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory
11/29 Montreal, QC - P'tit Ours
JADE 2026 Tour Dates:
02/07 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
02/21 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
02/23 Toronto, ON - History
Jade LeMac 2026 Tour Dates:
01/17 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
01/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
01/20 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
01/21 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
01/22 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub
01/24 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
01/28 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
01/31 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Lights 2026 Tour Dates:
02/13 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
02/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
03/17 London, ON - London Music Hall
03/18 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson
03/19 Québec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz
03/20 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
JD McPherson Tour Dates:
12/14 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
Nardwuar the Human Serviette Tour Dates:
11/13 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *
11/23 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
* previously announced
Opeth 2026 Tour Dates:
02/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Ratboys 2026 Tour Dates:
02/26 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ~
02/27 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ~
04/06 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *
~ with Florry
* with villagerrr
John Waters Tour Dates:
12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
12/04 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
Wednesday 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
11/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda ^ *
11/15 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall ^ *
04/24 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
^ with Friendship
* previously announced