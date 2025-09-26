This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Danny Brown, Wednesday and Lights: September 26, 2025

Photo: Travis Johnston

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Sep 26, 2025

This week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada include former Exclaim! cover star Danny Brown (pictured above), Wednesday expanding their North American tour a cross-country trek from Elisapie. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements. 

Amaarae Tour Dates:
11/20 Toronto, ON - Rebel 

Anna von Hausswolff 2026 Tour Dates:
03/22 Toronto, ON - The Drake

Arkells Tour Dates:
12/18 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

Avenoir 2026 Tour Dates:
03/05 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
03/07 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
03/12 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
03/19 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
03/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

Danny Brown Tour Dates:
11/12 Toronto, ON - Rebel

Lucy Dacus 2026 Tour Dates:
06/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Dumb Crush Tour Dates:
10/09 London, ON - Poacher's Arms
10/10 Kitchener, ON - The Union
10/17 Guelph, ON - Jimmy Jazz
10/18 Brantford, ON - Brandi's
10/19 Ottawa, ON - Live! On Elgin

Elisapie 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
11/05 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre
11/06 Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for Performing Arts
11/07 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
11/29 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre
11/30 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall (Uvattini)
12/01 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
03/07 Quathiaski Cove, BC - Quadra Island Community Centre
03/11 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
03/12 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/14 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
03/15 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre
03/17 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
03/19 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
03/21 Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre
03/22 Dawson City, YT - Klondike Institute of Art and Culture

HEALTH 2026 Tour Dates:
04/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
 04/14 Toronto, ON - History
4/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Charlie Houston Tour Dates:
11/21 Kitchener, ON - Secret Show
11/27 Toronto, ON - Baby G
11/28 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory
11/29 Montreal, QC - P'tit Ours

JADE 2026 Tour Dates:
02/07 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
02/21 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
02/23 Toronto, ON - History

Jade LeMac 2026 Tour Dates:
01/17 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
01/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
01/20 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
01/21 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
01/22 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub
01/24 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
01/28 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
01/31 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Lights 2026 Tour Dates:
02/13 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
02/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
03/17 London, ON - London Music Hall
03/18 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson
03/19 Québec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz
03/20 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

JD McPherson Tour Dates:
12/14 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Nardwuar the Human Serviette Tour Dates:
11/13 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *
11/23 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

* previously announced

Opeth 2026 Tour Dates:
02/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Ratboys 2026 Tour Dates:
02/26 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ~ 
02/27 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ~ 
04/06 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret * 

~ with Florry
* with villagerrr

John Waters Tour Dates:
12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
12/04 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

Wednesday 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
11/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda ^ *
11/15 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall ^ *
04/24 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

^ with Friendship
* previously announced

