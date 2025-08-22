This week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada between this upcoming winter and summer 2026 include Belle and Sebastian (pictured above) performing Tigermilk and If You're Feeling Sinister for their 30th anniversaries, Dijon hitting three Canadian cities, and a cross-country tour from the Strumbellas. Head on over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.

Altered by Mom Tour Dates:

09/05 Toronto, ON - Rivoli *

10/02 Regina, SK - O'Hanlans Pub

10/03 Calgary, AB - Palomino Smokehouse

10/04 TBA

10/05 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary

10/08 Salmon Arm, BC - Canooligans'

10/09 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird

10/10 Golden, BC - Rockwater Grill and Bar

10/11 Lethbridge, AB - The Slice

10/19 TBA

* previously announced

Joey Bada$$ with Rapsody and Ab-Soul Tour Dates:

10/17 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/20 Toronto, ON - Rebel

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates:

05/25 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

05/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall ~

* performing Tigermilk

~ performing If You're Feeling Sinister

Dijon Tour Dates:

11/03 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/25 Toronto, ON - History

11/26 Toronto, ON - History

11/28 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

dodie Tour Dates:

03/03 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Peter Hook and the Light 2026 Tour Dates:

08/27 Toronto, ON - History

09/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jenevieve Tour Dates:

11/04 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

JID Tour Dates:

10/22 Toronto, ON - Rebel

10/24 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

11/10 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Isabella Lovestory Tour Dates:

09/24 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

09/26 Montreal, QC - Piccolo Rialto

Mad Caddies Tour Dates:

09/11 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne^ *

09/12 Saguenay, QC - Le Deluge ^ *

09/13 St. Therese, QC - Music 4 Cancer ^ *

09/14 Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewing Company ^ *

09/16 Timmins, ON - Victory Tavern ^ *

09/17 Sudbury, ON - The Grand ^ *

09/18 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre ^ *

09/19 London, ON - Rum Runners ^ *

09/20 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^ *

09/21 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre ^ *

09/22 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre ^ *

09/24 Regina, SK - Exchange ^ *

09/25 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' ^ *

09/26 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall ^ *

09/27 Calgary, AB - Dickens ^ *

09/28 Calgary, AB - Dickens ^ *

09/29 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage ^ *

10/01 Calgary, AB - Modern Love #

10/02 Kelowna, BC - Revelry ^ *

10/03 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl ^ *

10/04 Victoria, BC - Wicket Hall ^ *

^ with the Corps

# with the Corps and Authority Zero

* previously announced

claire rousay Tour Dates:

12/02 Toronto, ON - Standard Time

12/03 Montreal, QC - Toscadura

Spiritual Cramp Tour Dates:

03/05 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

03/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

The Strumbellas Tour Dates:

11/13 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concert Venue

11/14 Toronto, ON - History

11/15 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

11/17 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company

11/18 Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia

11/19 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

11/21 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/23 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

11/26 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/27 Regina, SK - Casino Regina

11/28 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

11/29 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

12/01 Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

12/03 Nanaimo, BC - The Port Theatre

12/04 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

12/05 Courtenay, BC - Sid Williams Theatre

12/07 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

The Temper Trap Tour Dates:

11/04 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall