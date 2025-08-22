This week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada between this upcoming winter and summer 2026 include Belle and Sebastian (pictured above) performing Tigermilk and If You're Feeling Sinister for their 30th anniversaries, Dijon hitting three Canadian cities, and a cross-country tour from the Strumbellas. Head on over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.
Altered by Mom Tour Dates:
09/05 Toronto, ON - Rivoli *
10/02 Regina, SK - O'Hanlans Pub
10/03 Calgary, AB - Palomino Smokehouse
10/04 TBA
10/05 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary
10/08 Salmon Arm, BC - Canooligans'
10/09 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird
10/10 Golden, BC - Rockwater Grill and Bar
10/11 Lethbridge, AB - The Slice
10/19 TBA
* previously announced
Joey Bada$$ with Rapsody and Ab-Soul Tour Dates:
10/17 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/20 Toronto, ON - Rebel
Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates:
05/25 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
05/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall ~
* performing Tigermilk
~ performing If You're Feeling Sinister
Dijon Tour Dates:
11/03 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/25 Toronto, ON - History
11/26 Toronto, ON - History
11/28 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
dodie Tour Dates:
03/03 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Peter Hook and the Light 2026 Tour Dates:
08/27 Toronto, ON - History
09/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Jenevieve Tour Dates:
11/04 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground
JID Tour Dates:
10/22 Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/24 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
11/10 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
Isabella Lovestory Tour Dates:
09/24 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
09/26 Montreal, QC - Piccolo Rialto
Mad Caddies Tour Dates:
09/11 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne^ *
09/12 Saguenay, QC - Le Deluge ^ *
09/13 St. Therese, QC - Music 4 Cancer ^ *
09/14 Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewing Company ^ *
09/16 Timmins, ON - Victory Tavern ^ *
09/17 Sudbury, ON - The Grand ^ *
09/18 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre ^ *
09/19 London, ON - Rum Runners ^ *
09/20 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^ *
09/21 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre ^ *
09/22 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre ^ *
09/24 Regina, SK - Exchange ^ *
09/25 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' ^ *
09/26 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall ^ *
09/27 Calgary, AB - Dickens ^ *
09/28 Calgary, AB - Dickens ^ *
09/29 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage ^ *
10/01 Calgary, AB - Modern Love #
10/02 Kelowna, BC - Revelry ^ *
10/03 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl ^ *
10/04 Victoria, BC - Wicket Hall ^ *
^ with the Corps
# with the Corps and Authority Zero
* previously announced
claire rousay Tour Dates:
12/02 Toronto, ON - Standard Time
12/03 Montreal, QC - Toscadura
Spiritual Cramp Tour Dates:
03/05 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
03/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
The Strumbellas Tour Dates:
11/13 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concert Venue
11/14 Toronto, ON - History
11/15 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
11/17 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company
11/18 Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia
11/19 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
11/21 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/23 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
11/26 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11/27 Regina, SK - Casino Regina
11/28 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11/29 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
12/01 Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre
12/03 Nanaimo, BC - The Port Theatre
12/04 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
12/05 Courtenay, BC - Sid Williams Theatre
12/07 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
The Temper Trap Tour Dates:
11/04 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall