It's the end of August, so that means it's time to start looking ahead and start planning for all of your 2026 live music needs. Including Ariana Grande's first tour in over six years and a couple of cross-country treks, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada.

Anciients Tour Dates:

10/29 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat

10/30 Regina, SK - The Exchange

10/31 Winnipeg, ON - Sidestage

11/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^

11/08 Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar ^

11/09 Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern ^

^ with Howling Giant

The Besnard Lakes Tour Dates:

11/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

11/07 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

11/08 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

11/22 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

bbno$ 2026 Tour Dates:

03/21 Montreal, QC - Bell Place

06/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

BBQ Pope and the Flamingos Pink Tour Dates:

10/22 Ottawa, ON - The Rainbow Bistro

10/23 Montreal, QC - Turbo Haüs

10/24 Moncton, NB - Generator Show

10/25 Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub

10/26 Sydney, NS - Breton Brewing

10/29 Charlottetown, PE - Sportsman's Club

10/30 Bathurst, NB - Southside Lounge

10/31 Saint John, NB - Harmony House SJ

11/07 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

Corridor 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

12/04 Rimouski, QC - Bains Publics

12/05 Alma, QC - Café du Clocher

12/06 Chicoutimi, QC - CEM

02/27 Sherbrooke, QC - La Petite Boîte Noire

03/18 Quebec City, QC - Le Pantoum

03/20 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

03/21 St-Hyacinthe, QC - Zaricot

03/28 Montreal, QC - L'Esco

Ariana Grande 2026 Tour Dates:

07/28 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Halsey 2026 Tour Dates:

01/09 Toronto, ON - History

Julianna Riolino 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

09/20 Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall

11/18 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

11/19 Penticton, BC - Dream Café

11/20 Rossland, BC - Flying Steamshovel

11/22 Calgary, AB - The Palomino

11/23 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary

11/25 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

11/26 Regina, SK - The Exchange

11/27 Winnipeg, MB - Side Stage

12/04 Windsor, ON - Meteor

12/05 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

12/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

02/13 London, ON - Palasad Social Bowl

02/14 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

02/22 Montreal, QC - L'Esco

02/24 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

02/25 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

02/26 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates:

11/26 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum (late show)