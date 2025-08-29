It's the end of August, so that means it's time to start looking ahead and start planning for all of your 2026 live music needs. Including Ariana Grande's first tour in over six years and a couple of cross-country treks, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada.
As always, head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.
Anciients Tour Dates:
10/29 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat
10/30 Regina, SK - The Exchange
10/31 Winnipeg, ON - Sidestage
11/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^
11/08 Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar ^
11/09 Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern ^
^ with Howling Giant
The Besnard Lakes Tour Dates:
11/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
11/07 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
11/08 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club
11/22 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
bbno$ 2026 Tour Dates:
03/21 Montreal, QC - Bell Place
06/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
BBQ Pope and the Flamingos Pink Tour Dates:
10/22 Ottawa, ON - The Rainbow Bistro
10/23 Montreal, QC - Turbo Haüs
10/24 Moncton, NB - Generator Show
10/25 Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub
10/26 Sydney, NS - Breton Brewing
10/29 Charlottetown, PE - Sportsman's Club
10/30 Bathurst, NB - Southside Lounge
10/31 Saint John, NB - Harmony House SJ
11/07 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
Corridor 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
12/04 Rimouski, QC - Bains Publics
12/05 Alma, QC - Café du Clocher
12/06 Chicoutimi, QC - CEM
02/27 Sherbrooke, QC - La Petite Boîte Noire
03/18 Quebec City, QC - Le Pantoum
03/20 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club
03/21 St-Hyacinthe, QC - Zaricot
03/28 Montreal, QC - L'Esco
Ariana Grande 2026 Tour Dates:
07/28 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
07/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Halsey 2026 Tour Dates:
01/09 Toronto, ON - History
Julianna Riolino 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
09/20 Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall
11/18 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
11/19 Penticton, BC - Dream Café
11/20 Rossland, BC - Flying Steamshovel
11/22 Calgary, AB - The Palomino
11/23 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary
11/25 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club
11/26 Regina, SK - The Exchange
11/27 Winnipeg, MB - Side Stage
12/04 Windsor, ON - Meteor
12/05 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
12/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
02/13 London, ON - Palasad Social Bowl
02/14 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
02/22 Montreal, QC - L'Esco
02/24 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club
02/25 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory
02/26 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates:
11/26 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum (late show)