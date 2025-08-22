The wait is nearly over lads! Oasis start the North American leg of their reunion tour in Toronto with two nights at Rogers Stadium on Sunday and Monday (August 24 and 25). Though the festivities have started a bit early in the city, with the band's merch pop-up store opening its doors yesterday (August 21).

Situated at 468 Queen Street West, the store hosts a mind-boggling amount of Oasis merch, including T-shirts, bucket hats, vinyl, posters, shot glasses, postcards, knick-knacks and more, including pieces from their highly coveted Adidas collab. The left side of the store has premium merch, while the right side has a slightly lower price tag, with the Adidas stock at the back of the store.

T-shirts start at $60, though if you can fit a unisex small, there's one kid's t-shirt that runs up to a size 12–13Y for $35 (pictured above). It fits both me (a short queen) and my partner (a tall man), so do with that information as you will. There were also tons of reasonably-priced keychains and other little things, so I also went home with some $2 postcards.

A few other hot tips I discovered: Time slots for the Toronto store have all been booked up, but the store does welcome walk-ins and does a decent job at breaking up the long line into smaller chunks for crowd control. It also seemed to be moving at a decent pace. You're not able to try things on, so you'll have to be good at guesstimating your size. Also, Adidas items are limited to two pieces per customer.

May the odds be ever in your favour, and of course, don't start marding in the queue. Check out some footage from the store below, and apologies to anyone offended that I wore my Blur shirt to the store because I thought it'd be funny.