Now in its fourth year and under a new moniker, Analogue Island (f.k.a. Wolfechella) returns to Hotel Wolfe Island on the titular largest of the Thousand Islands at the entrance to the St. Lawrence River in Lake Ontario. Located just a short ferry ride from Kingston, the three-day festival — running from July 4 to 6 — will celebrate all things analogue and avant-garde.

Recent Exclaim! New Faves alum Liam Cole will kick off this year's slate of performances, which also features the likes of Sandro Perri's Blessed Relief, Potions, Maria Taifour, and Class of 2023 grad Theo Vandenhoff. There will also be film screenings by Crasher's Kai Thorpe and Primordial Freak, queer karaoke and more.

Advanced day and full-weekend passes are on sale now here for $30 and $60, respectively. Find the full lineup details below.