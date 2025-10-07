A new generation of Canadian hip-hop artists is claiming a stake in the nation's music industry with the announcement of Thelonious and 4DaTribe's 2025 North American tour. The Toronto-based rapper and the London, ON-based collective present their Found Us in The Mud Tour, with stops across four Ontario cities.

Starting on November 8 in Peterborough, the artists are set to perform across Ontario, including stops in Hamilton, London and Toronto, with one US stop in Buffalo. See the full schedule details below.

The tour will follow the release of Thelonious's upcoming EP, FromtheMud — out October 24 — featuring a newly shared single, "Sunshine," which sets the tone for the heartfelt storytelling and life lessons the rapper has learned, as chronicled in the upcoming EP.

Similarly, the 4DaTribe — which includes artists Keyon Lowquan, Donat Jackson, KOTO?, Insyt, Jet Black Renji, Kai Banks, Soft Eyez and Blake Sautner — recently released their first collective single, "Jiggy," a soulful song showcasing the range of voices and talents across the collective.

Thelonious and 4DaTribe 2025 Tour Dates:

11/08 Peterborough, ON - Gordon Best

11/09 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

11/14 London, ON - Rum Runners

11/15 Buffalo, NY - Revolver Records

11/23 Toronto, ON - The Garrison



