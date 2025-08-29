Formerly emo revival-focused Philadelphian collective the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have taken the years since 2021's excellent Illusory Walls to further develop their post-hardcore proclivities, but perhaps to the dismay of genre purists. It's a tale as old as time — a band hits the ground running with early records and receive praise for their innovation in a particular field, but as they continue to innovate, they draw ire.

Thusly, TWIABP may have alienated fans with new album Dreams of Being Dust, but they're simultaneously going to pique the interest of new demographics with its experiments. Featuring the hardcore and metalcore sensibilities of guests from the genre's leading voices in Full of Hell, Counterparts, Church Tongues and Chris Teti touring band members END, this proggier album trades in Illusory Walls' hopefulness for rage, swapping shoegaze-y post-rock fuzz for needling guitar, and hazy, melodic vocals for grandma-upsetting screams.

The through-line of TWIABP's earlier works remains, but they've continued the experiment to exhilarating results.