Fresh off the release of new album Oh! The Ocean, English indie rockers (and my fellow marsupial devotees) the Wombats have announced a North American tour for this fall, set to include Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto.
After kicking off the run on October 15 in Seattle, WA, the band will make their first venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 18. From there, they'll weave their way through the US, returning to Canadian turf the following month for a pair of back-to-back Toronto gigs at the Danforth Music Hall on November 7 and 8. The tour wraps stateside in Boston, MA, on November 14.
Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
The Wombats 2025 Tour Dates:
10/15 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/17 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10/20 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
10/24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10/25 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/27 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
10/28 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
10/30 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
11/01 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11/03 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
11/04 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
11/06 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
11/07 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
11/08 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
11/10 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/11 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11/12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
11/14 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues