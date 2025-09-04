Fresh off the release of new album Oh! The Ocean, English indie rockers (and my fellow marsupial devotees) the Wombats have announced a North American tour for this fall, set to include Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto.

After kicking off the run on October 15 in Seattle, WA, the band will make their first venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 18. From there, they'll weave their way through the US, returning to Canadian turf the following month for a pair of back-to-back Toronto gigs at the Danforth Music Hall on November 7 and 8. The tour wraps stateside in Boston, MA, on November 14.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

The Wombats 2025 Tour Dates:

10/15 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/17 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/20 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10/25 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/27 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

10/28 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

10/30 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

11/01 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

11/03 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11/04 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11/06 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

11/07 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

11/08 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

11/10 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/11 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

11/14 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues