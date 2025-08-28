Since Toronto is apparently filled with line-loving freaks who will gladly spend their life savings on exclusive merch, we figured this might be of interest. The Who are following in the footsteps of Oasis by hosting a pop-up in conjunction with their Toronto shows.

Running from September 2–4 at the Liberty Village location of Left Field Brewery (40 Hanna Avenue), the temporary storefront promises limited edition merch and more. It will be open all three days from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., if any Who fans even stay up that late.

The Who are playing two nights at Toronto's Budweiser Stage next week on September 2 and 4. They'll visit Vancouver's Rogers Arena later in the month on September 23.