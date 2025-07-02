Organizers behind Dartmouth's Nowadays have announced the first wave of acts set to perform in the city's downtown core as part of the third annual artist-run music and culture celebration this Thanksgiving weekend, October 9 through 11.

UPDATE (7/2, 9:19 a.m. ET): Nowdays has now unveiled its "mostly" full lineup for 2025, adding Fiver, Steven Lambke, Weird Nightmare, Jennah Barry, idialedyournumber, Penny & the Pits, Scions, Klarka Weinwurm, Joe Abbott, Gizmo, Dark for Dark and more to the list of performing acts.

Leading this year's programming are the Weather Station, Sheer Mag, Charlotte Cornfield, Hayden Pedigo, Nadah El Shazly, Bodysync, Jeff Parker and David Grubbs, who make up the first slate of artists appearing this fall.

Festival passes for Nowadays 2025 are currently for sale via Side Door Access for a name-your-price rate (above $100). Stay tuned to the fest's website for more lineup details to come.