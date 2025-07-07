As if the eerie, clearly AI-generated press photos, album art and overall quality of their music wasn't enough proof, the Velvet Sundown have admitted to being an AI-generated band.

In a statement posted to the "band's" Twitter X account on Saturday (July 5), the Velvet Sundown claim to be an "ongoing artistic provocation designed to challenge the boundaries of authorship, identity, and the future of music itself in the age of Al." Whatever that means!

The post follows drama last Friday (July 4) where someone calling themselves Andrew Frelon claimed to be a spokesperson for the band, but was revealed to be a hoaxster.

The statement further reads, "All characters, stories, music, voices and lyrics are original creations generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools employed as creative instruments. Any resemblance to actual places, events or persons living or deceased — is purely coincidental and unintentional."

If that doesn't feel bleak enough, as of this writing, the Velvet Sundown now have over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, an increase from their previous 900,000 monthly listeners tallied on July 4.

See the statement below.