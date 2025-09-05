Mark Volman, a founding member of the Turtles (and offshoot Flo & Eddie), as well as a fixture of Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention, has died. He was 78.

According to numerous sources, the musician died today in Nashville, TN, following a brief, unexpected illness. He was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020 — which he shared publicly in 2023 — but continued to perform on the annual Happy Together oldies tour, which brings together legends of the '60s and '70s. Volman is survived by significant other Emily Colman — as well as his ex-wife Pat Colman and their daughters, Hallie Colman and Sarina Miller — and his brother, Phil Volman.

Volman formed the Turtles in 1965 alongside musical partner Howard Kaylan, Al Nichol, Jim Tucker, Chuck Portz and Don Murray. After initially coming together as members of Kaylan's instrumental surf band the Nightriders, the Turtles (who initially called themselves the Tyrtles, after the Byrds and the Beatles) achieved breakthrough success with a cover of Bob Dylan's "It Ain't Me Babe," which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard chards and went on to become the title track of the band's debut album.

The Turtles are probably best known for their 1967 single "Happy Together," which dethroned the Beatles' "Penny Lane" to become the group's only song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Once the Turtles dissolved in 1970, Volman and Kaylan joined Zappa's Mothers of Invention as 'Phlorescent Leech & Eddie,' but found themselves at an impasse when the bandleader was injured during a concert in London in 1971. The duo reinvented themselves as comedy rock duo Flo & Eddie, in addition to doing session work — including providing backing vocals on hits like T. Rex's "Bang a Gong" (Get It On)" and Bruce Springsteen's "Hungry Heart."

In 1983, Kaylan and Volman legally regained the use of their old band name, and started touring as the Turtles Featuring Flo & Eddie; in 1984, they played across the US on the first edition of the Happy Together Tour with Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Spanky & Our Gang and the Association. They celebrated that tour's 25th anniversary by getting back on the road in 2010, and it went on to become an oldies concert series under the same name.

Kaylan retired from touring in 2018 due to requiring heart and back surgery, leaving Volman as the last original member of the Turtles performing with the band.