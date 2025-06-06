Antigonish, NS-formed rootsy rock outfit the Trews have announced their eighth studio album, previewed today by new single "Don't Get Lost in the Dark."

The Bloody Light is due October 24 via Known Accomplice / Cadence Music Group. The follow-up to 2021's Wanderer was produced by the band, alongside Brett and Jay Emmons of the Glorious Sons.

"I have a long history with the Emmons brothers from the Glorious Sons — I produced their debut EP and first LP, The Union, over a decade ago, and we've been close pals ever since," the Trews' John-Angus MacDonald explained in a press release. "When Brett suggested he and Jay produce us, we thought it would be an interesting experiment. They've known our band for years, both on and off stage, which helped bring a unique perspective."

He continued:

We entered the studio in summer 2023 with cautious optimism, and from the first session — recording "The Bloody Light" — it was clear they were bringing their A-game. They pushed Colin [MacDonald] lyrically, pushed us all in the studio, and pulled out some of our best performances from the live room floor. After that, we knew we had to finish the record with them.

Watch the Jeff Nedza-directed music video for "Don't Get Lost in the Dark" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the band's 2025 tour itinerary.



The Bloody Light:

1. The Bloody Light

2. Carolina

3. Ship of Fools

4. One Fine Night

5. Love or Pain

6. Manifest

7. The Breakdown

8. Get a Handle On It

9. Between the End and Once Upon a Time

10. Don't Get Lost in the Dark

11. Downtown Again

12. Endless Weekend

Pre-order The Bloody Light.

The Trews 2025 Tour Dates:

06/06 Calabogie, ON - Guitars and Gasoline Festival

06/12 Winnipeg, MB - Princess Auto Stadium

06/14 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo AKG Art Museum

06/21 Calgary, AB - Parkland Summerfest

06/27 Bala, ON - The KEE to Bala

06/28 Southampton, ON - Southampton Coliseum

06/30 Blenheim, ON - Red Barn Brewing

07/01 Brantford, ON - Lion's Park

07/04 Pictou, NS - Pictou Lobster Festival

07/05 Miramichi, NB - New Maritime Music Festival

07/12 Edmonton, AB - Exhibition Lands Racetrack, Rockin' Thunder

07/25 Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON - Jackson Triggs Amphitheatre

07/26 Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON - Jackson Triggs Amphitheatre

08/09 Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place, Rock the Kootenays

08/17 Bath, ON - MacKinnon Brothers Brewing Back To The Farm Festival

08/23 North Bay, ON - Bay Block Party

08/29 Grand Prairie, AB - Experience Grand Prairie Festival

09/06 Lethbridge, AB - Thunder in the Bridge Music Festival