Antigonish, NS-formed rootsy rock outfit the Trews have announced their eighth studio album, previewed today by new single "Don't Get Lost in the Dark."
The Bloody Light is due October 24 via Known Accomplice / Cadence Music Group. The follow-up to 2021's Wanderer was produced by the band, alongside Brett and Jay Emmons of the Glorious Sons.
"I have a long history with the Emmons brothers from the Glorious Sons — I produced their debut EP and first LP, The Union, over a decade ago, and we've been close pals ever since," the Trews' John-Angus MacDonald explained in a press release. "When Brett suggested he and Jay produce us, we thought it would be an interesting experiment. They've known our band for years, both on and off stage, which helped bring a unique perspective."
He continued:
We entered the studio in summer 2023 with cautious optimism, and from the first session — recording "The Bloody Light" — it was clear they were bringing their A-game. They pushed Colin [MacDonald] lyrically, pushed us all in the studio, and pulled out some of our best performances from the live room floor. After that, we knew we had to finish the record with them.
Watch the Jeff Nedza-directed music video for "Don't Get Lost in the Dark" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the band's 2025 tour itinerary.
The Bloody Light:
1. The Bloody Light
2. Carolina
3. Ship of Fools
4. One Fine Night
5. Love or Pain
6. Manifest
7. The Breakdown
8. Get a Handle On It
9. Between the End and Once Upon a Time
10. Don't Get Lost in the Dark
11. Downtown Again
12. Endless Weekend
The Trews 2025 Tour Dates:
06/06 Calabogie, ON - Guitars and Gasoline Festival
06/12 Winnipeg, MB - Princess Auto Stadium
06/14 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo AKG Art Museum
06/21 Calgary, AB - Parkland Summerfest
06/27 Bala, ON - The KEE to Bala
06/28 Southampton, ON - Southampton Coliseum
06/30 Blenheim, ON - Red Barn Brewing
07/01 Brantford, ON - Lion's Park
07/04 Pictou, NS - Pictou Lobster Festival
07/05 Miramichi, NB - New Maritime Music Festival
07/12 Edmonton, AB - Exhibition Lands Racetrack, Rockin' Thunder
07/25 Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON - Jackson Triggs Amphitheatre
07/26 Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON - Jackson Triggs Amphitheatre
08/09 Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place, Rock the Kootenays
08/17 Bath, ON - MacKinnon Brothers Brewing Back To The Farm Festival
08/23 North Bay, ON - Bay Block Party
08/29 Grand Prairie, AB - Experience Grand Prairie Festival
09/06 Lethbridge, AB - Thunder in the Bridge Music Festival