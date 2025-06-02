The Canadian Screen Awards took place this weekend (June 1), and the Tragically Hip were one of the night's big winners.

The band's docuseries The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal won seven awards on the TV side of the ceremony, including Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series. That makes it one of the most-awarded shows of the year, beaten only by Canada's Drag Race with eight awards. The TV movie Wynonna Earp: Vengeance also won seven prizes.

As for the film side of the prize, Winnipeg's Universal Language led with six awards, including Achievement in Direction for Matthew Rankin and Original Screenplay, and the Trump biopic The Apprentice won five prizes, including the prestigious Best Motion Picture. Sook-Yin Lee's Paying for It took home two awards, while Torquil Campbell of Stars earned the Original Song prize for "Revolutionary Heart" from We Forgot to Break Up.

Some non-Canadian actors earned prominent prizes for their roles in Canadian productions: Performance in a Leading Role, Drama went to Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, with Jeremy Strong taking home Performance in a Supporting Role, Drama for the same film. Cate Blanchett earned Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy for Rumours.

The Canadian Screen Awards ceremony was hosted by Lisa Gilroy at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto. See the full list of winners here.