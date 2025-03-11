Those of us yet to ponder the Sphere may be getting a chance at a lesser level soon: the creators behind the futuristic orb are planning "mini-Spheres" in other cities.

A report by AV Magazine claims that Sphere Entertainment Co. is in talks to open smaller versions of the Las Vegas venue, downsizing to fit 5,000 people as opposed to the original's 20,000.

As the proposed venues would cost less to make than the $2.3 billion monstrosity of the original, it would also offer smaller production costs, meaning they could host a wider variety of acts. These venues would also be able to host concert film screenings on the inner wraparound LED screens.

Details on when construction would hypothetically begin and the cities being considered for baby Spheres have yet to be shared.

The original Sphere is most widely known for its expansive concert residencies, including U2, Phish, Dead & Company, the Eagles and the Backstreet Boys.