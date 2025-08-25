First, there was Morrissey's autobiography, then there was Marr's Guitars, and now, Mike Joyce is getting a chance to tell his life story. The Smiths drummer is releasing his aptly titled memoir The Drums on November 6.

A descriptor of the book calls it a "no-holds-barred story" of being in the legendary band, focusing on his experience rather than retellings of already "canonized" stories.

"The written history of the Smiths is not missing an encyclopedic account of everything that happened over the years; but Mike's honest, entertaining and deeply human memoir is what Smiths fans have been waiting for. This book truly conveys what it felt like to be a member of the Smiths," the description continues.

Pre-orders are being hosted on a few different UK-based websites (R.I.P. Canadian HMV stores), and the Kindle edition is available for pre-order on Amazon.