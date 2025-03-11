The Spadina bus is currently back in operation due to the TTC working on the streetcar tracks, and "Spadina Bus" songwriters Shuffle Demons evidently got the memo, since they're hitting the road in support of a new album.
To mark their 40th anniversary, the jazzy genre-mashing band released their album Are You Really Real last week (March 7).
They'll be supporting it with lots of touring this summer, running from June into August. Aside from a few European festivals, most of the dates are here in Canada. See the schedule below.
Shuffle Demons 2025 Tour Dates:
06/07 Bodrum, Turkey - Bodrum International Jazz Festival
06/14 Regina, SK - JazzFest Regina
06/20 Medicine Hat, AB - Medicine Hat Jazz Festival
06/21 Winnipeg, MB - TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival
06/26 Calgary, AB - JazzYYC Summer Festival
06/27 Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ON
06/28 Victoria, BC - TD Victoria International Jazz Festival
06/29 Edmonton, AB - TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival
07/05 Regina, SK - SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
07/09 Golden, BC - Summer Kicks Concert Series
07/10 Trail, BC - Charles Bailey Theatre
07/11 Revelstoke, BC - REVY.Live Outside
07/12 Salmon Arm, BC - Song Sparrow Hall
07/25 Barcelona, Spain - Jamboree
07/26 Policka, Czech Republic - Colour of Meeting Festival
07/31 Brussels, Belgium - The Music Village
08/01 Verona, Italy - Club il Giardino
08/02 Sopot, Poland - Sopot Molo Jazz Festival