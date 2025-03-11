The Spadina bus is currently back in operation due to the TTC working on the streetcar tracks, and "Spadina Bus" songwriters Shuffle Demons evidently got the memo, since they're hitting the road in support of a new album.

To mark their 40th anniversary, the jazzy genre-mashing band released their album Are You Really Real last week (March 7).

They'll be supporting it with lots of touring this summer, running from June into August. Aside from a few European festivals, most of the dates are here in Canada. See the schedule below.

Shuffle Demons 2025 Tour Dates:

06/07 Bodrum, Turkey - Bodrum International Jazz Festival

06/14 Regina, SK - JazzFest Regina

06/20 Medicine Hat, AB - Medicine Hat Jazz Festival

06/21 Winnipeg, MB - TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

06/26 Calgary, AB - JazzYYC Summer Festival

06/27 Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ON

06/28 Victoria, BC - TD Victoria International Jazz Festival

06/29 Edmonton, AB - TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival

07/05 Regina, SK - SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

07/09 Golden, BC - Summer Kicks Concert Series

07/10 Trail, BC - Charles Bailey Theatre

07/11 Revelstoke, BC - REVY.Live Outside

07/12 Salmon Arm, BC - Song Sparrow Hall

07/25 Barcelona, Spain - Jamboree

07/26 Policka, Czech Republic - Colour of Meeting Festival

07/31 Brussels, Belgium - The Music Village

08/01 Verona, Italy - Club il Giardino

08/02 Sopot, Poland - Sopot Molo Jazz Festival