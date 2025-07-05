The Sheepdogs stepped onto the Mariposa Folk Festival stage ready to play some good tunes and have a good time. The performance was basic, as far as rock acts go: no backup singers, no elaborate light show, and no egos. It was pure, easy-to-digest, everyman rock — exactly what we've come to expect from the Saskatoon natives, and why we keep coming back for more.

Ewan Currie (vocals, guitar), Ryan Gullen (bass), Sam Corbett (drums), Shamus Currie (keyboard, trombone) and Ricky Paquette (guitar) closed out the festival's opening night, setting the tone for the three-day event.

Without an album to promote, the set was, as expected, a collection of the Sheepdogs' greatest hits. The rock outfit warmed up the crowd with a trio of album-accurate songs. After hitting their onstage marks, the group wasted no time launching into "I've Got a Hole Where My Heart Should Be" from 2018's Changing Colours, then smoothly transitioned into "Who" (from 2010's The Sheepdogs), followed by the more recent single, "Find The Truth" (2022's Outta Sight).

The rest of the set was a well-paced mix of gentle commentary and well-known tracks. Currie joked about the cloud of black flies swarming the stage ("The locusts up here are crazy!"), and made sure to tell the crowd how much they enjoyed playing the festival. It was, arguably, generic as far as live performances go — not a lot of charisma on display between the songs — but this is authentic to the band's personality. Currie's soft-spoken presence has always been more Randy Bachman than Burton Cummings.

Part of the Sheepdog's allure is their humility. Currie has belted out his soulful lyrics on legendary stages around the world, from Coachella to Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo. He has earned a certain degree of swagger, but over the years has maintained a buttoned-up stoicism that so interestingly contrasts his loud, emotive musical stylings.

It's hard to believe that Canadians have been enjoying the Sheepdogs' irresistible blend of throwback rock for 20 years. After becoming the first unsigned act to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2011 and being thrust into the international limelight, the Sheepdogs are, undeniably, bona fide rock stars. And yet, appearing on the Lightfoot Stage at Tudhope Park in Orillia, the group nailed their set with precision and focus — a vibe best described as passionate professionalism.

The clear highlight of the night was an extended performance of "How Late, How Long." The three-minute single was more than doubled in length with face-melting, '70s psychedelia improvisation that could make any aging Deadhead nod with approval. Paquette played cleanly and crisply, showing off his impressive chops, but keyboardist Shamus Currie stole the show, indulging in a full-bodied exploration of the Hammond's capacity to growl and moan.

The Mariposa Folk Festival is known for attracting headliners who are either old-time legends or up-and-coming indie folk songwriters. The Sheepdogs, on the surface, are a dark horse: they are pure rock (not folk rock), still actively releasing albums, and were never quite successful enough to become universal household names. (Does your mom know who they are? Are you sure?) Credit where credit is due: the band delivered. The night was flawless, the crowd was engaged, and the energy never dipped.

The Sheepdogs set a high bar for this weekend's festival with unpretentious, high-calibre musicianship. When played right, soulful Americana grooves fit comfortably alongside banjo-picking and protest songs — and, most importantly, it makes for a fantastic time.