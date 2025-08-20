The Replacements' landmark 1984 album Let It Be has been newly expanded and remastered for a deluxe reissue, previewed today by a previously unreleased alternate take of "Androgynous."

Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is out October 24 on Rhino, and is now available to pre-order on 4LP, 3CD and digital (with an additional 10-inch Live at City Gardens vinyl pressing of a six-song soundboard made at a punk club in Trenton, NJ, exclusive to Rhino's website).

The collection includes a bunch of unreleased material from the original album sessions, including alternate versions, outtakes and demos. Newly remastered versions of the five bonus tracks included on 2008's Let It Be (Expanded Edition) are also included, as well as Goodnight! Go Home! — a 28-song live performance recorded in August 1984 at the Cubby Bear in Chicago, IL.

Below, you can listen to the alternate version of "Androgynous," which includes the full piano intro that was accidentally cut short on the album, as well as an alternate vocal take. "The alternate vocal we discovered on the multitrack tape of 'Androgynous' is one of the most exciting things in this expanded Let It Be," the Replacements' then-manager and co-producer Peter Jesperson said in a release. "While it's clearly not a 'master' vocal, the emotion Paul [Westerberg] puts into it gives me goosebumps every time."



Let It Be (Deluxe Edition):

LP1: 2025 Remaster

Side One

1. I Will Dare

2. Favorite Thing

3. We're Comin' Out

4. Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out

5. Androgynous

6. Black Diamond

Side Two

1. Unsatisfied

2. Seen Your Video

3. Gary's Got a Boner

4. Sixteen Blue

5. Answering Machine

LP2: Rarities

Side One

1. Gary's Got a Boner (Alternate Version) *

2. Favorite Thing (Alternate Version) *

3. Perfectly Lethal

4. Temptation Eyes

5. Who's Gonna Take Us Alive *

6. Heartbeat, It's a Lovebeat

7. Answering Machine (Home Demo #1)

8. Answering Machine (Home Demo #2) *

Side Two

1. Street Girl (Takes 1 and 2) *

2. Sixteen Blue (Alternate Version)

3. Unsatisfied (Full-Length Version) *

4. Androgynous (Alternate Version) *

5. 20th Century Boy

6. Hey Good Lookin' (Live)

LP3: Goodnight! Go Home!: Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, (March, 1984)

Side One

1. Can't Hardly Wait *

2. Left in the Dark *

3. Unsatisfied *

4. I Will Dare *

5. Favorite Thing *

6. Kids Don't Follow *

Side Two

1. Run It *

2. Color Me Impressed *

3. Hayday *

4. Nowhere Is My Home *

5. Love You Till Friday *

6. Help Me Rhonda/G.T.O. *

7. Takin' a Ride *

LP4: Goodnight! Go Home!: Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, (March, 1984)

Side One

1. Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out *

2. Gary's Got a Boner *

3. Johnny's Gonna Die *

4. Can't Get Enough *

5. I'm in Trouble *

6. Don't Ask Why *

7. Take Me Down to the Hospital *

Side Two

1. Shiftless When Idle *

2. Mr. Whirly *

3. Hitchin' a Ride *

4. Black Diamond *

5. 20th Century Boy *

6. Go *

7. Gimme Noise *

8. White and Lazy *

* previously unreleased