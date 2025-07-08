Among the select few dance punks credited with writing the now-designated Indie Sleaze era into history books, the Rapture rank among the most notable performers of the time. Having broken up more than a decade ago — with whispers of a reunion emerging in the late 2010s only to inevitably be smited by COVID — Luke Jenner and co. have now formally announced the first Rapture tour in 15 years.

Jenner shared a statement alongside the news:

This has been a long time coming. Years ago when I stepped away from the band I was needing time and space to piece together my life. I needed to fix my marriage, be there for my son, and ultimately work on myself. This tour marks a new chapter for me, one shaped by everything I've lived through and learned along the way. I've achieved everything I hoped to achieve through music, and now I get to use it to help anyone else who maybe needs it like I did back then.

A tour of North America will commence on September 16, which will lead to a lone Canadian performance at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on October 5. The NA leg resumes stateside a couple of days later, with things heading overseas for a European/UK trek through November. Support will be announced in the coming weeks.

A ticket presale begins tomorrow (July 8) at 10 a.m. local time, after which sales will open to the general public on July 11, also at 10 a.m. local here. See the full itinerary below, and check Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.

The Rapture 2025 Tour Dates

09/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

09/18 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

09/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

09/21 San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

09/23 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

09/24 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

09/26 Austin, TX - Emo's

09/27 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

09/30 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10/01 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/03 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/04 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater

10/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/07 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/09 Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/10 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

11/11 Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's

11/12 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

11/13 London, UK - HERE at Outernet

11/15 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik -

11/17 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

11/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

11/20 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

11/21 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

11/23 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2