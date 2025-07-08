Among the select few dance punks credited with writing the now-designated Indie Sleaze era into history books, the Rapture rank among the most notable performers of the time. Having broken up more than a decade ago — with whispers of a reunion emerging in the late 2010s only to inevitably be smited by COVID — Luke Jenner and co. have now formally announced the first Rapture tour in 15 years.
Jenner shared a statement alongside the news:
This has been a long time coming. Years ago when I stepped away from the band I was needing time and space to piece together my life. I needed to fix my marriage, be there for my son, and ultimately work on myself. This tour marks a new chapter for me, one shaped by everything I've lived through and learned along the way. I've achieved everything I hoped to achieve through music, and now I get to use it to help anyone else who maybe needs it like I did back then.
A tour of North America will commence on September 16, which will lead to a lone Canadian performance at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on October 5. The NA leg resumes stateside a couple of days later, with things heading overseas for a European/UK trek through November. Support will be announced in the coming weeks.
A ticket presale begins tomorrow (July 8) at 10 a.m. local time, after which sales will open to the general public on July 11, also at 10 a.m. local here. See the full itinerary below, and check Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.
The Rapture 2025 Tour Dates
09/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
09/18 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
09/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
09/21 San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival
09/23 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
09/24 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
09/26 Austin, TX - Emo's
09/27 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
09/30 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
10/01 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/03 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
10/04 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater
10/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10/07 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/09 Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/10 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
11/11 Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's
11/12 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
11/13 London, UK - HERE at Outernet
11/15 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik -
11/17 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
11/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
11/20 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
11/21 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
11/23 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2