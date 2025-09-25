Sure, let's continue to beat a dead horse. Your attention spans aren't so fried that you don't remember the Coldplay not-a-kiss-cam scandal from a few months back, right? Well, more information keeps getting revealed about that ill-fated night, and now, it's being reported that jumbotron victim Kristen Cabot's ex-husband was also on a date at the very same show that night.

A source snitched to People that Andrew Cabot also brought a companion to the July 16 concert at Boston's Gillette Stadium, adding more backing to claims that the Cabots had already separated prior to the show.

Another recent update also tries to backpedal on the claims that Cabot and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were involved in an affair at all. "Kristin and Andy had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship," another source told People. "There was no affair. It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair."

With Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour reportedly continuing for another 138 shows, at least there's an opportunity for another big scandal to unfold, allowing us to finally move on. Or alternatively, we can give it another few months before some other random CEO starts acting up in public.