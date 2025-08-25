The Planet Smashers don't beat around the bush — their new album is called On the Dancefloor, and that's where it belongs, with raucous ska rave-ups tailor-made for having a good time.

As the Montreal band launch their 10th album, which came out last week via Stomp Records, Exclaim! caught up with frontman Matt Collyer, who ranked his five favourite songs from across the band's 30-year career. This includes the song that nearly turned into a terrible swing, the one an angry drummer didn't want to record, and Collyer's only F-bomb.

5. "Too Much Information"

Too Much Information (2019)



This one is my favourite two-tone Planet Smashers' song! Normally, I'm always trying to add more melody in our tunes, but for this one, there's no real melody in the chorus, and yet I think it worked out well. I was trying to write something that the Selecter could've written and was having trouble getting there. My bandmates fixed the song up and added great parts. They brought this one come to life. Groovy feel, cool horn parts, awesome breakdown with the keys.

4. "Die Tomorrow"

Descent into the Valley of… (2011)



While we were on tour in the US in 2005 or 2006, I met a young soldier at our St. Louis show. He was shipping out to Afghanistan the next day. Nice guy. I have no idea what happened to him. That thought haunted me and was the catalyst for this song: forgotten soldier vs. my privileged Western life. It's also the only time I drop an F-bomb.

3. "You Might Be..."

Life of the Party (1999)



Originally, we tried swinging this one. It was terrible, and I'm super happy we didn't do that. I love the way the choruses fall in to each other and smoosh around with the verses. Sometimes when we play it, I get confused and I get stuck in a chorus progression or a verse. The change section is also super fun to play and sing.

2. "Swayed"

Life of the Party (1999)



It's a nice track about believing in yourself and sticking to your guns. Aaarggggh! But, truthfully, I'm proud with how this one turned out, as the vocal melody was very tough for me to nail. Honestly, I was terrified prior to the recording session. I thought it was too much for my abilities. But, well, it worked. I actually sing on this one. Yeah, me!

1. "Blind"

No Self Control (2001)



"Blind" wasn't planned. We were already in studio and all the songs were supposedly written, but this one kept bouncing around in my head. Our drummer at the time thought he was done tracking when I sprang it one on him. He was tired, somewhat annoyed and just wanted to go home. That feeling spills over on to his drum tracks creating this really cool, angsty, pissed-off drum take. That friction with the hopeless lyrics and melody makes this one special.