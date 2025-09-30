Australian folk outfit the Paper Kites have announced an upcoming spring North American tour in support of their forthcoming seventh record If You Go There, I Hope You Can Find It (out January 23 via Nettwerk Music Group).

The trek begins on May 1 in Austin, TX. They'll eventually make their way north to play two Canadian shows at Montreal's MTELUS (May 10) and Toronto's History (May 12) before heading back to the US. They'll pop up for one more Canadian show at the Centre in Vancouver (May 20) toward the end of the month, before concluding the rest of the tour stateside.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (October 1) at 10 a.m. local. See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



The Paper Kites 2026 Tour Dates:

05/01 Austin, TX - Emo's

05/02 Dallas, TX - Echo

05/04 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

05/06 Washington D.C. - 9:30 club.

05/07 Boston, MA - Royale

05/08 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

05/09 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05/10 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/12 Toronto, ON - History

05/14 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

05/15 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/17 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

05/19 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

05/20 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver

05/21 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

05/26 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern