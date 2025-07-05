Playing the Mariposa Folk Festival is a badge of honour for folk artists around the world. The annual fest, now in its 65th year, has welcomed legends across the generations, from Pete Seeger to Billy Bragg to, of course, the late Gordon Lightfoot — who still serves as the festival's spiritual godfather.

The Paper Kites acknowledged this during their set on Friday (July 4), with lead vocalist Sam Bentley recalling a chance encounter with Lightfoot backstage when they played the festival 10 years prior, lamenting being too shy to introduce himself. "It's so good to be back here," he told the crowd — and while bands often speak such platitudes, one felt that Bentley genuinely meant it.

The Australian indie folk outfit played early in the festival's main stage lineup, appearing hours before headliners the Sheepdogs. It's a testament to both their musicianship and reputation that the group drew a significant crowd this early in the night.

Opening with the gentle yet evocative "Between the Houses," the Paper Kites played a varied, compelling set that carried listeners through a contemplative, atmospheric journey through loss, heartache and longing.

Matt Dixon joined the group on pedal steel, which lent the set a country twang, perfectly balanced with the group's indie sensibility. The instrumentation was understated yet textured; soft harmonies were underscored by a layered soundscape that felt both intimate and full-bodied.

On the fourth song, "Black & Thunder," guitarist Dave Powys switched from acoustic to electric. The welcome tonal shift maintained the mellow energy while introducing a sultry, bluesy vibe. Later, he switched to banjo, further leaning into the country folk sound before returning to his main instrument. By "Bloom," the audience was fully engaged, eliciting cheers of approval from the fest's famously laidback crowd.

The indie outfit had a surprise for the Mariposa crowd: a performance of their new, never-released song, "When the Lavender Blooms." Surprisingly upbeat while maintaining the group's signature reflective lyricism, the song is bright, unassuming, and earnest — the kind of track perfect for those summer road trip playlists.

The Paper Kites ended the set on a high note, following the sombre songs "Darkness at My Door" and "Paint" with the lush "Electric Indigo." It was a fitting climax for the band, who wrapped up their performance just as dusk settled on the sleepy, lakeside festival surroundings.

The Paper Kites are exactly the kind of band Mariposa excels at showcasing. Still somewhat unknown on this side of the pond outside of indie circles, the group proved why they deserve to share a stage with the greats.