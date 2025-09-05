Vancouver garage blues duo the Pack a.d. have dug into the archives for the compilation Shiny New Old Songs, a collection of previously unreleased tracks. It's due out September 26 through Mint Records, and the single "Little Ado (about nothing)" is out today.

The Pack a.d. were signed to Mint for their first four albums. These eight songs come from that era and a little later, having been recorded by producer Jesse Gander between 2011 and 2015. They have been mastered by Stu McKillop at Raincity Recorders.

Four of the songs come from the sessions for 2011's Unpersons, and they're being released on glow-in-the-dark 7-inch vinyl. That record is available to pre-order on Bandcamp. Hear "Little Ado (about nothing)" below.

Meanwhile, the Pack a.d. are touring the US with Shonen Knife in the coming weeks.



Shiny New Old Songs:

1. Candy Hearts

2. Little Ado (about nothing)

3. Run Away

4. Mana Burn

5. Yeah Maybe

6. Devious

7. Shiny New Old

8. Not Me