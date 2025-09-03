Among the many, many things lost to March of 2020 was the Orbit Room, the long-running Toronto venue co-founded by Rush's Alex Lifeson and Tim Notter. After opening on College Street in 1994, COVID-19 forced the closure of the legendary performance space, which once hosted live music on a nightly basis — but apparently the Orbit Room has since been quietly resurrected in the city's east end.

Since March 16, 2024 — four years after the Orbit Room closed — Notter has been booking shows at the Redwood Theatre on Gerrard Street East, according to a page on the theatre's website, brought to our attention by a recent Substack piece written by pianist Bill King, who currently serves as the Redwood's executive director.

As per King, who brought Notter on board at the suggestion of musician Lou Pomanti, the Redwood has since hosted performances by Orbit Room staples like Goddo, the Blackburn Brothers, LMT Connection and Oakland Stroke, among numerous other soul, funk, jazz and blues acts.

"It wasn't a tribute. It was a continuum. A migration of spirit," wrote King. "The Redwood, with its proscenium swagger and timeworn acoustics, became not just a venue — but a vessel. A reliquary for the Bamboo, the Mod Club, the Dakota — Toronto's lost musical cathedrals now folded into one altar of sound."

He continued, "But Tim brought the phoenix to the Redwood, and the Redwood welcomed her home like an old lover returned. It's not mimicry — it's migration. The same bones, new blood. Same Hammond. New haunt."

You can check out the upcoming Redwood Theatre shows presented by the Orbit Room — including John Finley with Poumanti and his band, Tres Hombres, and tributes to the likes of Santana, Pink Floyd and Ray Charles — here.