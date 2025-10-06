Almost a year after the release of their 11th studio album SUPERCHARGED, the Offspring have announced an upcoming tour in support of the effort that will take them across the US and Canada early next year.

The Supercharged World Tour begins next January in Bakersfield, CA. Throughout the trek, they'll weave in and out of Canada to play shows in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The tour will conclude in Halifax on February 24. They'll be joined by special guest Bad Religion on all dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning tomorrow (October 7) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SUPERCHARGED.

See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



The Offspring 2026 Tour Dates:

01/16 Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena

01/17 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

01/19 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

01/20 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

01/22 Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

01/24 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

01/25 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

01/27 Prince George, BC - CN Centre

01/28 Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre

01/30 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

02/01 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

02/05 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

02/06 Fargo, ND - FARGODOME

02/07 Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

02/10 Evansville, IN - Ford Center

02/11 Grand Rapids, Ml - Van Andel Arena

02/13 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

02/14 London, ON - Canada Life Place

02/17 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

02/19 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

02/21 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

02/23 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

02/24 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre