Almost a year after the release of their 11th studio album SUPERCHARGED, the Offspring have announced an upcoming tour in support of the effort that will take them across the US and Canada early next year.
The Supercharged World Tour begins next January in Bakersfield, CA. Throughout the trek, they'll weave in and out of Canada to play shows in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The tour will conclude in Halifax on February 24. They'll be joined by special guest Bad Religion on all dates.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning tomorrow (October 7) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SUPERCHARGED.
See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.
The Offspring 2026 Tour Dates:
01/16 Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena
01/17 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
01/19 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
01/20 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
01/22 Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
01/24 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
01/25 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
01/27 Prince George, BC - CN Centre
01/28 Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre
01/30 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
02/01 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
02/05 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
02/06 Fargo, ND - FARGODOME
02/07 Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
02/10 Evansville, IN - Ford Center
02/11 Grand Rapids, Ml - Van Andel Arena
02/13 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
02/14 London, ON - Canada Life Place
02/17 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre
02/19 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
02/21 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
02/23 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
02/24 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre