Back at the turn of the millennium, Eminem was among the biggest artists in the world, and, in 2002, given his popularity at the time (and his unsettled beef with Moby), he felt emboldened enough to declare that "nobody listens to techno" in his very popular song "Without Me." Of course, that sentiment turned out to be dead wrong, and the electronic music genre has only grown exponentially in popularity in the decades since — and now, 20-something years later, Moby (an imperfect character in his own right) has finally clapped back by remixing the track, which is laden with insults directed at him, by making a mashup with one of his own hits.

When the beef was still fresh, Moby went on record to say that his nemesis was "very clever, but he's also a misogynist, a homophobe, a racist, and an antisemite," which mostly tracks to this day. That truth, however, has not stymied Eminem's career, as the rapper outpaces his nemesis by several tens of millions of monthly streams, and his 2024 album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) was certified Platinum here in Canada.

None of that seems to bother Moby anymore, though. In a new TikTok, the producer incorporated original diss lyrics — "And Moby? You can get stomped by Obie / You 36-year-old bald-headed f—, blow me / You don't know me, you're too old, let go, it's over / Nobody listens to techno" — from Em's song, opting to cut out the homophobic slur and work with the final bar to create a mashup with his song "Next Is the E." It's sort of unclear whether Moby is taking the high road or reinvigorating the beef, but either way, it's a pretty funny move.

We just need NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, the fellas in Limp Bizkit and the FCC to do their own clapbacks to come almost full circle. Prince, obviously, isn't available.