The Marías very much catapulted themselves into the mainstream on the back of last year's Submarine, which garnered a viral hit with the subtle "No One Noticed." Now, singer María Zardoya has announced that she'll be embarking on a side quest in the form of a new solo project called Not for Radio.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she assured fans that this wasn't the end of the Marías: "don't worry, the band will be here forever. i love making music as the marías, and nothing will ever change that," Zardoya wrote. "but i wanted to challenge myself to make a project that resonated with me in a different way. there are layers to who we all are as individuals, and this is another layer of me, another flower in the garden. welcome to my alternate reality."

Introducing Not for Radio in a video posted to a new Instagram account for the project, she muses, "I keep asking myself, 'Is love worth the pain?'"