The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone has experienced a "life-changing" injury following a 20-foot fall off a ladder.

This week on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast (September 2), Taccone discussed the incident, which occurred on his property in Connecticut. He was painting the barn and hanging lights for his daughter's fifth birthday party using what he called a "very rickety ladder," which gave way. Taccone fell "straight on my butt, taking all of the impact on my butt."

Speaking on the podcast a few days later from his hotel bed, Taccone said, "I know I'm laughing about it right now, but it is probably the most rugged thing I will ever experience. And, honestly, it's been described as 'life-changing.' But then, on the plus side, all the doctors have been like, 'Yeah, but you'll be walking within three to six months, and you'll be back to all of the stuff that you normally do.' So we shall see."

Taccone explained that he sustained broken bones as well as other injuries. "It turns out that I have shattered my pelvis on my left-hand side, like pretty badly," he said. "[My] sacrum is shattered as well. Detached from my spine. I broke my L5 [vertebra]. A disc is bad now, so they've got to chuck that out."

He said that "the surgery couldn't have gone better," which has been good for his long-term prognosis, but he will still have a long road to recovery ahead of him. "I think that that was the best-case scenario," he said of the surgery. "Everyone has said across the board, 'This is just some really fucking painful shit and you gotta just do a lot of work. So I'm just going to have to fight through the pain. I've already gotten up, I've gone to the bathroom — I mean, with help and that sort of stuff. But I'm going to have to go to acute rehab, and it's definitely no joke."