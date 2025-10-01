Every once in a while, it's worth reminding ourselves how to correctly pronounce Rihanna — although it's comforting to know that Rihanna herself isn't too fussed about it, and she even pronounced her own name wrong for a Lonely Island song.

On this week's episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, the group discussed their 2010 song "Shy Ronnie," featuring Rihanna. Andy Samberg said, "We were huge Rihanna fans," initially pronouncing it "Ree-AHN-uh." He quickly corrected himself: "By the way, it's Ree-ANN-uh, which we learned also that week. She told us it's Ree-ANN-uh, and we were like, 'Why don't you correct people?' She's like, 'I don't care.'"

Seth Meyers chimed in, "I also know it's Ree-ANN-uh, and I still say Ree-AHN-uh because one, I know she doesn't care, and two, it seems like you're saying it wrong."

The punchline to this whole discussion is that Rihanna (somewhat) mispronounces her own name in "Shy Ronnie," and Akiva Schaffer explained that's because they had already made the guide track for her to follow, and she simply copied the demo recording.

"She was so great at recording exactly Andy's inflections to get the jokes perfect," Schaffer recalled. "And she did that. And then either just before or just after, I heard her say her name to somebody else out loud. And I went, 'Why did you just say Ree-ANN-uh? Wait, is your name Ree-ANN-uh?' She's like, 'It's fine either way.' And I'm like, 'What does your mom call you?' And she's like, 'Ree-ANN-uh.'"

Schaffer noted that he similarly has an often-mispronounced name, and that he also doesn't mind. He said, "It was the best. The fact that she was repeated 'Rihanna' in the song — it didn't matter at all. By the way, I relate as a Schaefer/Schaffer."

Revisit "Shy Ronnie" below. It's worth noting that Rihanna actually doesn't entirely mispronounce her own name, as she blurs the line between the two pronunciations, singing "Ree-ANN-uh" while still making it rhyme with "Ronnie."