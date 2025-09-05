The post-folk project helmed by Guelph sisters Anita and Liv Cazzola, the Lifers, are really living up to their name on their third studio album, Honesty. Moving with the knowingness and courage of musicians with many additional decades under their belts than the one that has passed since they embarked on their first cross-Canada tour in 2015, there are so many signs of life — smile lines, dirt underneath fingernails, calluses and scars — on this record.

Confronting topics like sexual assault and intergenerational trauma with patience and tact, the Cazzolas weave a warmth to the sonic environment, no matter how grave the subject matter, their doubled voices making you feel like you're in some cozy, wood-panelled room with them as they perform. It smells like incense, and there's a hot cup of tea in your hands.

From the barest acoustic backbones to heady layers of reedy woodwinds, tender strings and bright horns — especially on the shapeshifting opus "Haunt" and the shadowy indie rocker "Relived" — the Lifers never lose momentum across these 10 tracks, propelled by the vitality of their mission (and palpable love for each other): coming clean about what this inhospitable world has put us through and refusing to let shame silence us, so that, together, we can heal.