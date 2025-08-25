The UK's Victorious Festival took place in Portsmouth from Friday (August 22) through yesterday (August 24), and it was marked by many of the same censorship issues as numerous other such events this summer in which artists have chosen to use their platforms for pro-Palestine advocacy (see: Kneecap, Bob Vylan).

Irish folk music group the Mary Wallopers' Friday set was cut short after the band flew a Palestinian flag and led a "Free Palestine" chant, which prompted British baroque rockers the Last Dinner Party to pull out of their Saturday set in protest. "We are outraged by the decision made to silence the Mary Wallopers yesterday at Victorious. As a band we cannot cosign political censorship and will therefore be boycotting the festival today," the band wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (August 23).

They continued:

As Gazans are deliberately plunged into catastrophic famine after two years of escalating violence it is urgent and obvious that artists use their platform to draw attention to the cause. To see an attempt to direct attention away from the genocide in order to maintain an apolitical image is immensely disappointing.

Throughout this summer we have used our stages to encourage our audience to donate even a drink's worth of money to Medical Aid for Palestinians, and today we urge you more than ever to do the same.

We are so deeply sorry to our fans who were looking forward to seeing us today, and we are devastated to be put in this position that upsets both us and you.

Free Palestine.

After the incident, the Mary Wallopers shared a video on social media to show exactly what had happened, and accused the festival of releasing a "misleading statement" to the press wherein they claimed to have cut the sound "because of a discriminatory chant, not the band's call to Free Palestine."

Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig also addressed the controversy during the band's Saturday night headlining performance. "If someone was punished for flying a flag, that is wrong and they deserve an apology," the frontman told the crowd [via Portsmouth News]. "The terrible suffering of the Palestinian people deserves all of our sympathy."

Organizers have since apologized, clarifying that the festival didn't "handle the explanation of [its] policies sensitively or far enough in advance to allow a sensible conclusion to be reached." They added that they would be making a "substantial donation to humanitarian relief efforts for the Palestinian people."