This Hives' comeback has proven to be meatier than anyone perhaps expected! With The Hives Forever Forever the Hives, the turn-of-the-millennium Swedish rockers have proven their staying power yet again, unleashing a deluge of high-energy anthems worth getting sweaty over.

I previously Staff-Picked focus track "Enough Is Enough," and stand by that choice; the song functions as the album's mission statement, in which the band are determined to fight for their right to party — further exemplified by "Legalize Living" (which kicks off with an era-appropriating Louis XIV-style beat), as well as "Born a Rebel." It's fitting then to learn that Beastie Boys' Mike D was flown out to Sweden to work on the record, which also has Josh Homme's fingerprints all over it.

There sure was a lot of talk about indie sleaze revival a few years ago, but having been far on the fringe of that 2000s movement while it was active, the Hives are among the few to actually carry the ethos of the era through to the next generation. I'm thrilled to hear whatever they have cooking up next, but this album and 2023's excellent The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons will carry me through another decade if need be. Long live the Hives!