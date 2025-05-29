After returning last month with new single "How do you love?," Joel Gibb's indie pop project the Hidden Cameras have announced their first new album in nine years, previewed today by "Undertow."

Bronto is due September 12 via Motor Entertainment. The first Hidden Cameras album since 2016's Home on Native Land was recorded in Munich (Kincardine, ON-born Gibb currently lives in Berlin) with producer Nicolas Sierig over the last few years.

As indicated by the direction of "How do you love?" (and its remixes by the likes of the Pet Shop Boys), this record sees the outfit that had once dedicated itself to "gay folk church music" veer into club music. "Undertow" is a pulsing synthpop ditty full of bombast and tenderness in equal measure; give it a listen below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Bronto:

1. How do you love?

2. Undertow

3. Full cycle

4. Quantify

5. I want you

6. You can call

7. Brontosaurus law

8. Wie wild

9. State of

10. Don't tell me that you love me

Pre-order Bronto.