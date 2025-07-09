Indigenous collective the Hello Crows have announced their forthcoming debut record. The self-titled LP is set for release on Truth and Reconciliation Day (September 30) via Castle Records, Atlantic Canada's only Indigenous-focused label.

According to press notes, the Wabanaki band's debut album is a "vivid expression of four distinct Indigenous voices coming together to tell stories that honour tradition while confronting the realities of life in contemporary Canada."

Today, they have shared the record's first single "Red Flag," which they describe as "a soulful reflection on red flags in love," and an "allegory for the deep-rooted warnings, betrayals, and unresolved tensions between the Government of Canada and the Mi'kmaq Nation." The track is available to listen to now.

The Hello Crows will also be kicking off on a Canadian tour this fall. After a handful of festival dates in July and August through Canada's East Coast, headlining shows will begin in September with performances in Dieppe (September 27), Fredericton (September 30) and Saint John (October 3). The tour will conclude with two more festival performances in Ottawa and Moncton in October.

Tickets are available for purchase now, and you can find the full schedule below. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.



The Hello Crows:

1. Come Back to Me

2. Warbler

3. Red Flag

4. Let 'Em Go Home

5. Crow Teaching

6. Ballad of Two Birds

7. Far as I Can See

8. Coyote Song

9. Grandmother's Lullaby

The Hello Crows 2025 Tour Dates:

07/19 Sussex, NB - Diversifest!

08/01–03 Sackville, NB - Sappyfest

08/04 Dieppe, NB - Doiron House

08/7–10 Lunenburg, NS - Folk Harbour Festival

09/27 Dieppe, NB - Centre des Arts et de la Culture

09/30 Fredericton, NB - The Playhouse

10/03 Saint John, NB - The BMO Studio Theatre

10/15–19 Ottawa, ON - Folk Music Ontario Conference

10/23–25 Moncton, NB - Music New Brunswick Awards & Conference